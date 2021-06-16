SEBRING — When Highlands County firefighters pulled water from a canal to battle a house fire on Mary Bell Landing Road Tuesday, they highlighted a common challenge: getting water to a blaze.
In Highlands County – a dry, sandy ridge where only 13% of homes have access to a fire hydrant – firefighters must rely on the closest lake for water. They then must drive miles to the burning home to back up pumper trucks that have already emptied their load. The empty trucks then drive to the lake for a refill, drive back to the fire, and the dance continues, until the fire is out.
“Fighting fires with a rural water supply is a whole discipline,” Public Safety Director Marc S. Bashoor told the Highlands News-Sun. “The biggest issue to it is the art of drafting, siphoning water using the engines.”
In municipalities, fire trucks can pull up and hook hoses to fire hydrants, but in rural areas, firefighters must quickly connect hoses from the fire engine to a siphoning device that floats on a lake surface a dozen feet or so from shore. The 10-foot long, six-inch diameter plastic sleeves from the front of the truck to the floating strainer must be connected tightly to maintain suction. That’s tougher to do than one might think, Bashoor said.
“You have to displace the air in that six inches of tube,” he said. “ If all four connections aren’t tight, then it’s going to allow air in and you can’t get negative pressure. You have to use a rubber mallet and whack the interlocking sleeves in place.”
Firefighters trying to defeat a fire know that seconds count, which adds pressure of a different kind when trying to set up the draft, he said. Once pressure is flowing, then pumper trucks pull up and load up with the water from the lake and race back to the fire.
The county has 25 such engine trucks – which can cost between $650,000 and $900,000, Bashoor says – as well as 25 floating strainers that are shared among stations. The county fire departments have dozens of predetermined drafting sites at some of the county’s 100-plus lakes. The Highland County Sheriff’s dispatcher on the call will give engine companies and fire stations the address of the drafting site that’s closest to the fire. “If they don’t know it, the volunteer chief or the battalion chief has to know,” Bashoor said.
The firefighters’ lives are made easier at Sun ‘N Lakes South, Grassy Lake and other bodies of water where a vertical pipe allows for easy connection and drawing of lake water.
Firefighters have another tool called a drafting basin, a portable 1,000-gallon pool that is carried on the side of tanker trucks. “It has a steel frame, and it’s deployed in seconds,” he said. “Two guys can put it up and the tankers keep filling that pit. It’s another supply of water at the fire scene.”
One consequence of drafting lake water: it can pull in algae and other floating debris, including the occasional, still-live fish. They are discovered when crews flush the pumping systems.
“We throw them back,” Bashoor said, smiling.