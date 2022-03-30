SEBRING — Anyone hungry for a “Cheeseburger in Paradise?” A group of Jimmy Buffet enthusiasts, known as Parrot Heads, had their monthly Phlocking meeting on Sunday, March 27 at the Caddy Shack Bar and Grill in Sebring. The Heartland LakeSharks meet on a regular basis to celebrate life and lively tropical music.
They decided to ‘Waste Away in Margaritaville’ while listening to entertainment that was provided by Don Middlebrook with Tropical Music. Their motto is to “party with a purpose.”
The group is a 501 ©3 organization that has a monthly phlocking meeting where they socialize, enjoy music by a local artist and collect for charitable organizations. They help six different organizations throughout the year.
John Howard is the current president with his wife Amy taking over the office in April. “We started this group five years ago with 44 members and now we’re up to 105 and added three more today. We’re so grateful to those who help us in our community as we continue to grow and serve.”
The group collected items for goodie bags to be distributed to children at the RCMA. Chocolate bunnies, eggs, marshmallow Peeps, toys, coloring books, puzzles, bubble makers, crayons and even small hygiene supplies such as tooth brushes and tooth paste were welcome.
All of their club buzz words begin with ‘PH’ (for Parrot Heads) and they are called ‘the phlock’ and meet to have ‘phun.’
The tables all had a brightly colored stuffed parrot as their table mascot. In keeping with the ‘ph’ theme, one of them was named “Phlocky.”
“We sometimes are able to offer members ‘migrations’ which includes trips to Key West and even cruises,” said Howard. “It’s like a meeting of the minds. There were over 3,500 in Key West representing 200 clubs in the U.S. and three other countries.”
The purpose of their organization is to promote the international network of Parrot Heads as a humanitarian group sharing information and social activities for mutual benefit. While socializing they enjoy a mixture of the music of Jimmy Buffet along with 60s and 70s rock.
“The phlocking clubs started over 30 years ago in Georgia when they were simply called Jimmy Buffet clubs. They have grown so much and are more than just a club.”
Their events are always open to any fellow Buffet fans who like the “laid back beach living attitude.” The Heartland LakeSharks have a website that has a newsletter and also has a Facebook site. Their website is heartlandlakesharksphc.com.