SEBRING — Fire officials called in all professional units and put volunteers on standby Monday afternoon when Lakeshore Mall caught fire.
Fortunately, they had no injuries reported, and the damage was contained to the former Kmart building at the south end of the mall.
That consisted of piles of charred debris on what used to be the retail sales floor below a hole in the roof, which has been there since Hurricane Ian.
County officials, who said the entire mall was evacuated as a precaution, said power was turned off, but only for the former Kmart building.
County officials expected the Kmart portion of the mall to remain closed and dark until the owner of that portion had met with Duke Energy.
The fire call went out to county units at 1:48 p.m. Within minutes, Engines 7, 9 and 10-1; Rescue Units 10 and 19; Brush Truck 10-1; Aerial 19; Squad (supply vehicle) 10; the Logistics truck; Battalion Chief 1, Division Chief 1; and Fire Chiefs 6 (Brett Hogan), 4 (Mark Ellis) and 1 (Laney Stearns) had arrived on scene.
They arrived to find a column of black smoke rising from the roof area of the Kmart building.
Also on scene were the Emergency Management manager and deputy manager, Highlands County Building Official Eric Longshore, Sebring Fire Department Aerial 15 and Ladder 15 via mutual aid, Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Duke Energy, Sebring Gas and, a little while later, Engine 41-2, for special operations.
Highlands County’s Public Information Office also responded to provide information. Battalion Chief 1 and other vehicles cordoned off the south approach to the rear of the mall, for safety reasons, and the mall was evacuated.
According to one firefighter, water was on the fire at 2:10 p.m.
Within about one hour of the call, fire crews had the blaze subdued, with damage confined to the former Kmart, leaving charred and soaked debris on the floor below it.
Lakeshore Mall General Manager Jenny Cheek said about three weeks ago work had begun in the former Kmart location. That building, like the former Sears location on the opposite end, are not owned by mall owner B.V. Belk Jr.
Public information officials stated that the fire was believed to have started in the roof, possibly electrical, and may have started when someone was doing work. However, they said they would not have confirmation until after Longshore and fire officials had inspected the damage fully.
Throughout the incident, power remained on in the rest of the mall. Mall officials confirmed at 3:50 p.m. that the rest of the mall had reopened with no damage to the other portions.