SEBRING — It’s not June, but there are still plenty of young brides-to-be in Highlands County. In partnership with Beauty Fit for a Queen, Lakeshore Mall offered these excited young ladies a wealth of information on weddings, along with a beautiful fashion show on Saturday.

The mall provided all of our local upcoming brides with a chance to connect with many different vendors. There was also a fashion show that included bridal gowns, flower girl dresses and bridal party gowns.

