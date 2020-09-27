SEBRING — Lakeshore Manor at Lake Jackson has some things that most people don’t have in their own homes including a theater with popcorn maker, pool table, sewing/arts and crafts room, and stylist/barber services. Those amenities and others, as well as many services are available at Lakeshore Manor, which is designed for those interested in assisted living and independent living.
There are 78 units with the first and second floors for assisted and the fourth floor is for independent. It hasn’t been decided on what type of living will be available on the third floor.
The apartments are named after birds by Lake Jackson. They include: The Duckling Studio, The Crane One Bedroom, The Osprey One Bedroom, The Egret One Bedroom, The Heron One Bedroom. There is also The Swan Suite.
“They’ve got everything,” said a person who toured the building earlier this month.
Tina Thompson, family advisor, refers to Lakeshore Manor as a “community.” She compared it to a resort.
“We wanted our seniors to have a comfortable living environment to where they do not have to go out in the community to do anything,” she said.
Thompson said they want to provide a senior-friendly environment and will have plenty of activities and opportunities for socializing.
Berta DeJesus, activities director, said they want people “to come and relax.”
Thompson said there is not another assisted living community in Sebring like Lakeshore Manor. “That was our goal was to be unique,” she said.
The health and care of the residents is important to the staff.
At the time of move in, assisted living residents will receive a personal emergency response pendant that they will wear around their neck at all times. If a person was to have an emergency, he or she can push the button on the pendant and the personal emergency response system can locate them anywhere in the building, similar to a GPS system. Pull cords are also provided in all apartments and suites in the bedrooms and bathrooms.
Medication Management is another service that is provided to the assisted living residents. The Health and Wellness director orders all prescriptions for each resident and that person is given their medication at the time that it is required.
Thompson wrote in an email: “It is very important for seniors to take their medications properly. We understand that is something that can be easily forgotten or overlooked by a senior, so The Health and Wellness Director ensures that all medications are taken properly, at the right time and also works hand in hand with the resident’s primary care provider.”
Thompson said employment applications are still being accepted for various jobs.
Lakeshore Manor is at 2397 U. S. 27 S. in Sebring. Thompson can be reached at 863-443-0697.