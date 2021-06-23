SEBRING — After many months of anticipation, Mainstay Senior Living was excited to be able to have their formal Open House and Ribbon Cutting On Friday June 18th. Lakeshore Manor opened to residents in December of 2020, but due to COVID-19 had to delay the festivities until things began to return to normal.
“We’re really excited to have people here in the building post-COVID,” said Lori Garrard. Garrard is an owner of Mainstay Senior Living. They have one other facility in Sebring, The Manor at Lake Jackson, which is a Memory Care residence. “We’re now able to welcome people to our home.”
“We opened on Dec. 28th, but due to the pandemic, had to postpone the Grand Opening,” said Karen Smith, Executive Director. “We received so many RSVP’s for the event which shows us the community is supporting us. This community has 78 apartments with independent and assisted living available and are licensed for 120 residents. We currently have 21 living here.”
Residents, healthcare professionals, interested community members, staff and family members all gathered outside for the event. It eventually was standing room only as there were many guests attending.
Executive Director at Lakeshore Manor, Karen Smith, welcomed everyone and thanked them for attending.
“We’re super excited to be able to have the ribbon cutting with the chamber and the grand opening ceremony,” said Family Advisor Tina Thompson. “We want to share our beautiful community with Highlands County.”
Mayor John Shoop attended as did three of the Highlands County Queens. Mayor Shoop visited with attendees while the queens served refreshments inside after the ribbon cutting.
Doris Trotter Collins is a proud 95-year-old resident. “This place is fine. The meals are good here. I’ve been in a lot of different residences and this is the best one I’ve been in.”
“I’ve lived here since February,” said Verda Rothstein. “Everyone is very attentive and helpful. This place is very social and the food is quite good too.”
The management team and owners lined up outside the front door. Chamber CEO, Tenille Drury-Smith set up the bright red ribbon and huge red scissors for owner Lori Garrard and her daughter Elizabeth to cut the ribbon and officially welcome Lakeshore Manor to the community.
After the ceremony, guests were invited inside for cold beverages and refreshments.
Lakeshore Manor at Lake Jackson is located at 2397 US Highway 27 South in Sebring. Their phone number is 863-443-0697 and their website is www.lakeshoremanorsebring.com.