On Thursday, as they always do before Memorial Day, members of the Avon Park High School Jr. ROTC placed flags on veterans’ graves at Lakeside Historical Cemetery and saluted them.

Shirley Johnson and retired U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Brenda Gray joined the cadets as they usually do, as officers of Lakeside Historical Cemetery of Avon Park, to keep the cemetery maintained, cleaned up and improved over the last decade or more.

