On Thursday, as they always do before Memorial Day, members of the Avon Park High School Jr. ROTC placed flags on veterans’ graves at Lakeside Historical Cemetery and saluted them.
Shirley Johnson and retired U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Brenda Gray joined the cadets as they usually do, as officers of Lakeside Historical Cemetery of Avon Park, to keep the cemetery maintained, cleaned up and improved over the last decade or more.
“I’ve been on this for 20 years,” said Gray, who received a set of records from the previous historian who, elderly with failing health, could not keep up with it. “I did not know anything about graveyards.”
On Tuesday, a committee of experts met with Johnson and Gray to help with the work of gathering data on the cemetery and getting funds from the state to help. Gathered by Gaylin Thomas, president of the Heartland Cultural Alliance, they’ve started divvying up the tasks.
“When Gaylin (Thomas) said, ‘We got you some help,’ I said, ‘Thank you, God,’” Gray said.
Ten years ago, the cemetery received a façade grant from the Avon Park Community Redevelopment Agency because of problems with wood encroaching on and over the top of graves and with deteriorating vaults and headstones.
It’s hoped they can get grants next fiscal year to help clean up, repair, upgrade and preserve the cemetery that served as a graveyard only for African-Americans for more than a century. Sadly, the cemetery was only intermittently well kept or recorded.
“We’ve (still) got vaults falling into the ground,” Johnson said, with a note of hope. “Tallahassee is focusing on African-American cemeteries.”
The team hopes to find out how many are buried there, and learn all their names. Genealogist Christine Racine has been researching all the documents she can, including old newspapers. Her husband, Mark Barie, is working on the grant and the designation of a 501©(3) status to help raise funds.
Archeologist Kathy Couturier from the Avon Park Air Force Range said they need documentation to get funds for restoration. The land was dedicated to the Cemetery Association in the 1940s, but may date to well before 1900 with as many as 800 graves.
“Many don’t have markers, so you don’t know who they are,” Couturier said. “We’re trying to develop the story.”
She said ground-penetrating radar may help. Some graves might not even have an intact coffin, but radar could find where the sandy soil is disturbed.
Racine said she has been working with various local historical societies to piece together what she can. Some information is contradictory. While Avon Park was founded in 1884, local records document the first African-American resident arriving in 1917, when the railroad was constructed. However, local tradition holds that people have been buried in Lakeside since the late 1800s.
Additional complications, she said, are that maps don’t indicate the graves.
However, she and her husband — accustomed to New York-style bureaucracy — said Highlands County Clerk of Courts Recording Department staff impressed them with their speed and courtesy.
It seems, she said, that the site was part of a delinquent tax sale, then deeded over to the Cemetery Association.
Angel Wiggins, director of Marketing and Operations Manager for Royal Care of Avon Park, and also president of the local NAACP, said her job will be to get the word out to anyone who wants to help, and gather information for their bylaws and nonprofit status.
First, Wiggins applauded Johnson and Gray for their decades of work keeping the history of the cemetery alive.
“Secondly,” Wiggins said, “as an Afro-Caribbean American, I have learned that so much has been lost as a people. Something like an African-American burial space is important because this is how we know who we are.”
Wiggins also said how happy she is that people of Avon Park’s Black community have done so much to document this place, because traditions are rooted in stories.
She and the rest of the group look forward to having all of the unknown World War I and World War II veterans identified, named and marked at Lakeside Cemetery.
U.S. Air Force Chief Dennis Green, instructor for the APHS Jr. ROTC, said he found yet another grave Thursday, hidden under encroaching brush, as Johnson said she’s found, over the years.
“I’m just so thankful that people are coming in to find the history of the people buried there,” Johnson said. “I’ve got great-great-great-uncles and four brothers buried there.”