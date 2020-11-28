AVON PARK — Lakeview Memorial Gardens will host its 25th annual Candlelight Service at 6 p.m. on Dec. 11 at 854 Memorial Drive in Avon Park. Glowing luminaries will greet guests as they enter the cemetery grounds.
Lakeview Memorial Garden’s new management is keeping the tradition alive, said Gina Smith, general manager. The staff invites families to create Christmas tree ornaments, enjoy music and have hot chocolate and cookies and support one another, while socially distanced.
“We do it for those who have lost a loved one this year or the year before,” Larry Thompson, sales manager, said. “Some people lose their spouses and don’t feel like celebrating Christmas. We have found that bringing them together they feel a little better knowing they’re not going through this alone.”
The year 2020 has taught people how important it is to support each other.
Lakeview Memorial Gardens will also be taking part in Wreaths Across America at noon Saturday, Dec. 19. Veterans will be honored with wreaths placed upon their graves. As the wreaths are placed the names of the veterans are read aloud. This means they will never be forgotten. For more information visit lakeviewmemorialgardens.com.