SEBRING — Lampe & Kiefer Hearing Aid Center in Sebring is gearing up for a sweet time at the Tasty Trends Cooking School at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 at the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agricultural Center in Sebring. It is open to the public and is a fundraiser for the Aktion Club of Highlands County.
Lampe & Kiefer is also sponsoring the Sweet Sensation Showdown, a dessert contest for anyone wanting to enter for free. All dessert contest participants get a free ticket to the cooking school, which can be picked up that morning when the dessert items are dropped off for judging. Dessert entries must be registered by Feb. 17 by sending in your recipe, name, address and phone number to Aktion Club, P.O. Box 1431, Avon Park, FL 33826. Desserts need to be delivered to the Agricultural Center by 8 a.m. on Feb. 22 for judging. The winner will walk away with an air fryer oven donated by the Coffee News of FLA and a trophy. Desserts will then be placed in a silent auction for cooking school participants to bid on to take home.
Roseann Kiefer and Bonnie Kesselring at Lampe & Kiefer Hearing Aid Center, 130 S. Commerce Ave., Sebring, have tickets for the cooking school available to purchase for $25 in advance. Tickets will be sold at the door for $30.
Tickets can also be picked up at Dees’ Place in Sebring, and the Jacaranda Hotel and Avon Park Moose Lodge in Avon Park.
For more details on the Tasty Trends Cooking School or Sweet Sensation Showdown, call Cindy Marshall at 863-443-0438.