This is the third consecutive year that Roseann Kiefer, owner of Lampe & Kiefer Hearing Aid Center, has asked to sponsor the Highlander Awards Paramedic of the Year. Her reasons for honoring them have not changed.
“When I was approached to be a sponsor for the Highlander Awards, I immediately chose ‘Paramedic’,” Kiefer told the newspaper. She considers Highlands County paramedics “highly educated and trained health care professionals.”
In addition to working hard and tirelessly in often stressful and demanding situations, Kiefer said, paramedics “also provide excellent emergency care whether they’re responding to major accidents or life-threatening illnesses. The citizens of Highlands County can rest assured that if they need quick and competent emergency care, they will receive it from our local paramedics.”
Bonnie Kesselring, practice administrator at Lampe & Kiefer Hearing Aid Center has heard her boss repeatedly state her affection for emergency services. Kesselring says the company, at 130 S. Commerce Ave. in downtown Sebring, has been in business since 1968.
“We’ve been here for 54 years,” she said. “We’re the oldest hearing aid business in Highlands County.”
Roseann Kiefer is the latest in a long-line in the Kiefer family to run the business. The company helps find and fit hearing aids and other assistive-hearing devices for young and old patients alike.
“We test the ears of anyone who is old enough to comprehend the test directions, but most of our patients are middle-aged and older folks,” Kesselring said.
Times have changed in the industry; Lampe & Kiefer Hearing Aid Center offers hearing aids that use artificial intelligence to monitor noise input to automatically adjust the volume on what one hears.