This is the third consecutive year that Roseann Kiefer, owner of Lampe & Kiefer Hearing Aid Center, has asked to sponsor the Highlander Awards Paramedic of the Year. Her reasons for honoring them have not changed.

“When I was approached to be a sponsor for the Highlander Awards, I immediately chose ‘Paramedic’,” Kiefer told the newspaper. She considers Highlands County paramedics “highly educated and trained health care professionals.”

Recommended for you