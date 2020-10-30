AVON PARK — Anthony Detwan Lampkins, 38, of Avon Park, is being charged with possession of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a church/business, firing a weapon in public, possession of methamphetamine, robbery with a firearm, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, after being arrested by deputies from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday. Lampkin’s street name is Ray Gibson, per the HCSO arrest report.
The charges stem from an incident on Oct. 11. According to Lampkin’s report, he flagged down a motorist who was driving south on Delaney Avenue near Hal McRae Boulevard. The would-be victim got out of the car to talk to Lampkins, who said he had to get something from his apartment. When Lampkins returned, he had a gun, according to the report. Lampkins allegedly pointed the gun at the victim and demanded his money. The suspect dug in the victim’s pocket and took over $200 in cash, the report stated.
The victim began walking to his car when he heard a bang and experienced pain to the back of his head. The victim drove himself to the hospital where he was treated for a two-inch laceration to the head. he laceration was not from a bullet but some other object, the HCSO said.
HCSO found blood at the scene of the attack. A search warrant was obtained to search Lampkins’ apartment. The search turned up 25 grams of cocaine, one gram of methamphetamine, a digital scale and a pipe with burnt residue “consistent with illegal narcotics,” the report said.
Lampkins is being held without bond in the county jail.