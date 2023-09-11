Map of additional ECO Park land

The 21.29 acres shown here, now declared surplus by the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners, will be added onto the west end of Spring Lake Improvement District’s William H. Gentry Jr. Memorial ECO Park. Commissioners voted this past week to donate it to what has become a popular walking, cycling, picnicking and fishing spot in the county.

 COURTESY/HIGHLANDS COUNTY BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Highlands County commissioners were all ready Thursday to donate surplus land to Spring Lake Improvement District’s ECO Park.

First, they had to declare it as surplus.

