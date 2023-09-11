Highlands County commissioners were all ready Thursday to donate surplus land to Spring Lake Improvement District’s ECO Park.
Highlands County commissioners were all ready Thursday to donate surplus land to Spring Lake Improvement District’s ECO Park.
First, they had to declare it as surplus.
They did and then donated the parcel, 21.29 acres, to the west end of William H. Gentry Jr. Memorial ECO Park in Spring Lake.
As with the rest of the park, it will be open to all county residents to enjoy.
Spring Lake District Manager Joe DeCerbo said the process of adding on this new section has taken a couple of years of negotiations with county officials.
It’s connected to the rest of the park via a levee. Ultimately, it will be a fishing, walking and picnic area, DeCerbo said.
“You can’t find a parking spot out there at night,” DeCerbo said of the existing park. “People use it for picnics, walking, biking and cookouts.”
Spring Lake’s ECO Park has been around since 2017, when it was the happy side effect of the improvement district’s $4.5 million “Stormwater Treatment Area” project.
That project started in 2015 to provide stormwater filtration and flood control with what is, essentially, a huge retention pond with an overflow spillway to Arbuckle Creek and a 25-foot -wide shell road around the perimeter to facilitate maintenance.
During construction, DeCerbo suggested dropping the road to half the width and paving it, which made it attractive as a walking/cycling path and made the man-made lake into a park.
The county commission at that time put $75,000 toward the park for pavilions, cookout grills, trash receptacles, the 1.5-mile multi-use pathway and restrooms. Spring Lake provided labor.
The park now has two fishing piers and bathrooms. Any site clean up, DeCerbo said, will be done by Spring Lake staff internally.
“I got a couple of guys who run that equipment like they’re Tonka toys,” DeCerbo said. “It’ll be about a year project.”
