LAKE PLACID — The Town Council has talked about buying land next to the town cemetery, but it now has an official invitation to do so, which they will discuss today.
The council brought the idea up in August after a local family floated the idea to town officials, but a Nov. 2 letter to Town Attorney Bert Harris III from the landowners outlines the details of a possible sale:
The letter, from W. Kyle Thompson of Rider & Thompson, P.A., lists three properties for sale next to Oak Hill Cemetery, which sits on the ridge on the east side of U.S. 27:
10.26 acres at 58 St. John Street
10.26 acres at 96 St. John Street
7.42 acres at 56 St. John Street
The idea of buying the land was breached by Council Member Ray Royce at the council’s July 21 budget hearing. As the council discussed the cemetery’s boundaries — the town owns the burial ground — Royce told fellow council members that he’d been approached by the landowner interested in selling land adjacent to the cemetery.
Those initial feelers have become an offer, complete with sales price.
“I am writing this letter to inquire whether the Town of Lake Placid would be interested in purchasing the approximately 27.94 acres adjacent to Oak Hill Cemetery owned by my client, Leigh Anne Dohmann, as custodian for her children, Finnigan Taylor and Ana Regin Taylor,” Thompson’s letter states. “My client would be willing to sell this property to the Town for $215,000 and would propose a closing date that would allow my client to harvest this year’s fruit crop.”
Royce told the council in July that the town could purchase the land and make it available for orange growers as the town slowly expands its cemetery.
“The bottom line is, we’re talking to the family and considering a reasonable price, including how much of the land we can afford to buy at this time,” another town official said at the time. “It has to be to the benefit of all to work.”
The property for sale has a 65-foot easement that belongs to Duke Energy on the southern and eastern boundaries of the company’s field of solar panels.