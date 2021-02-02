SEBRING — County commissioners will have a lot to discuss today with reports on the garbage and septage situations on the agenda, as well as talk of buying any of or all of three separate pieces of property.
County officials have been looking at a former power station on Haywood Taylor Boulevard near Sebring Regional Airport and Sebring International Raceway, the soon-to-be former Sebring City Hall on South Commerce Avenue and the former JCPenney store at Lakeshore Mall, which will become the county’s new point of distribution (POD) for COVID-19 vaccines.
- The Haywood Taylor property is appraised at $922,000 by the seller, but the county’s appraisals came in at $550,000 and $519,000. The county offer is $650,000 in hopes of using the site as the Gentry Center with a new fire station on the 35-acre parcel.
- Sebring is asking $1,187,599 for the city hall building on South Commerce Avenue. County appraisals came in at $754,000 and $994,000. The county offer is $891,000.
- The JCPenney building would be a lease from the Lakeshore Mall management. The rate is $40 per square foot for approximately 63,000 square feet. An appraisal is pending and county administration wants direction from the board.
Today’s meeting, beginning at 9 a.m. in the boardroom at 600 S. Commerce Ave. in Sebring, will also include discussion of grant applications from the Highway Park community for a walking track and shade trees at Carver Park/MLK Park.
Also, the agenda will include a request to vacate an easement at a site on Cooper Drive in Sebring.
The printed agenda doesn’t contain any written proposals, yet, for how the county might handle issues with the county’s garbage hauler contract or the overall lack of places in the county to dump residential sewage pumped from septic tanks.
Both have come up in discussions recently. Commission Chair Scott Kirouac has said he wants options on either ending the county’s curbside recycling program or getting state officials to modify requirements that the county have 70-75% of its waste stream in recycling by 2020.
The previous commission, at its Sept. 1 meeting asked County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr., whose department oversees solid waste and the county landfill, to find a solution to contaminated recycling materials finding their way into the loads, resulting in those loads getting dumped at the landfill.
At that time, 50% to 60% of recycling loads had contamination from unwashed or insufficiently washed-out food containers and from household garbage mixed into the bins, Howerton said.
His solution then was more education, since it was cheapest. Doing a mail-out would cost $11,000-$14,000, he said similar to the mailings local candidates did for the Nov. 3 election.
Howerton also suggested going back to twice-per-week garbage collection and once-a-week recycling pickup, which would need more drivers and would add $17-$19 per month to the residential garbage bill. Most people who hear about the increased cost, he said, are OK with once a week.
On Dec. 4, Kirouac — one of four new commissioners — had concern that suspected contaminated loads go to a transfer station at the Highlands County landfill, then get trucked south to Miami to a recycling facility. If confirmed as contaminated there, it’s trucked to a landfill in Osceola County.
“I don’t know about any of you, but that’s a negative environmental impact, and it’s not working,” Kirouac said at the time.
He favors a return to recycling drop-off sites with separate roll-off Dumpsters for each material. It didn’t result in the goal for recycling that the state set in 2010 to have 70-75% of the waste stream recycled by 2020. It was less than 30% last year, Howerton reported.
Participation improved with curbside single-stream recycling, officials said, but contamination didn’t improve compared to using Dumpster sites.
The septage situation was brought to the County Commission’s attention on Jan. 19 by local septic tank service company officials. Only one local wastewater treatment plant — Avon Park — takes pumped-out residential sewage from septic tanks, but can only process so much per day.
Septic service officials said their trucks arrive early in the morning to find out-of-county semi-trailer tankers already in line. When they can’t dump their trucks, then can’t take more service calls, and customers end up with raw sewage seeping to the surface of their lawns, running into streets.