SEBRING — Highlands County commissioners have declared two properties in Placid Lakes as surplus land to be sold.
Those properties are at 249 Parker St. and 315 Adam Road. The Parker Street property has no issues, but County Attorney Sherry Sutphen said the Adam Road parcel is a 7.5-acre parcel zoned for one single-family dwelling.
Greg Dunlop, president of the Placid Lakes Home and Property Owners Association, had addressed the County Commission previously on their behalf, asking to sell the undeveloped parcels and use the proceeds to put a public park near their community center.
The Adam Road parcel is big enough and zoned for a park, he said, but it’s being used by off-road vehicle riders — without permission — and it would need to have a fence put in immediately.
Still, Dunlop said, it’s too far away from current home sites to work as a public park. The property owners association would not like to see it broken up, but would just like to put it back on the market, along with the Parker Street lot, to regain the money that property owners paid for it 25 years ago.
Sutphen said, if the district wants to set the land up as a passive park, they would need to raise their assessment to pay for maintenance. Property owners, instead, would rather have the park close to the community center to create a basketball and pickleball court, Dunlop said: “Something for the kids.”
County Commissioner Scott Kirouac asked if it’s sold as it is, would the buyer have to understand that they can only have a single home on the site. Sutphen said that’s the case. Changing it, she said, would require all of the residents of the special benefit district to agree to a replat.
That’s something Dunlop said would be impossible.
Dunlop asked if a school or church could buy it, and Sutphen said, as it is, the buyer can only build a house on it.
“I just hope we haven’t lost the market,” Dunlop said.
He added later, however, that he thought he might have a buyer.