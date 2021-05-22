SEBRING — For the second time in a month, the Highlands County Landfill caught fire Friday – this time during a red-flag warning for weather at high risk for fire.
At least 12 alerts went out at midday Friday, bringing fire engine crews from all over the county to fight the blaze, and calling in additional personnel.
Gloria Rybinski, public information officer for the county, said the fire started at 11:20 a.m. and had reached 10 acres by 1 p.m., covering both the east and west sides of the mound. Fire crews were bringing in water in tankers as well as from both surface water and a well on site, she said, and the smoke plume was moving around a lot with the wind.
Responding units included Engines 9, 19 and 36; Brush Trucks 9-2 and 19-1; Tankers 9, 33 and 37; Battalion Chief 1, and both an EMS medic unit and the Highlands County Fire Rescue new rehabilitation unit, Rybinski said — Rehab 51 — stocked with tents, lights, fans, food, water and other supplies to restore tired firefighters and medics at lengthy, difficult incidents.
As of press time, the cause was still unknown.
The April 23 fire ignited at approximately 2:30 a.m. Public Safety Director and Fire Chief Marc Bashoor said they had no idea what caused that one, and probably never would. He said the compressed material and localized high elevation of a landfill mound makes fighting a fire there particularly difficult.
“Up at 200 feet, wind behaves a lot differently than on the ground level,” Bashoor said.
Such fires create an acrid smell with smoke loaded with carbon and carcinogens, he said, posing a danger to downwind residents.
Like the fire on April 23, county officials don’t know what caused Friday’s blaze and don’t expect to find out. While the landfill has been known to catch fire from lightning strikes, neither of these recent fires were natural causes, according to County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr.
Two weeks after the April 23 fire, Howerton said the landfill had shut down five times already this year because of threats from lightning in the area — April 1, 10, 19 and 20 and May 6 — but lightning did not strike. He said lightning did hit the landfill property on May 3, but not the mound. It only ignited some brush and trees and was quickly put out, he said.
Sometimes fires have occurred before garbage loads have even arrived at the landfill. On Jan. 16, 2019, Bashoor oversaw fire response to a burning load of garbage in the back of a Waste Connections truck. He had the truck operator dump the load on a parking lot behind Office Depot in Sebring to let fire crews better access and spread out the load to douse the blaze.
All day Friday, Highlands, Hardee and Polk counties were under a red flag warning for low humidity and high winds, which could turn any small flame into a wildfire. The National Weather Service warned of sustained winds moving east at 15 mph, with gusts to 20 mph, and humidity at just 35%. Any fires that develop would likely spread rapidly, and outdoor burning was not recommended.
In addition to taking care with lit cigarette butts, hot catalytic converters and sparks from ATV exhaust, people should also take care with household garbage to be sure they haven’t thrown away items that are hazardous by themselves or when combined with other forms of garbage. Howerton has suggested the landfill fires may have been related to such items.
“The possibility of fire cause is endless,” Howerton said.
Even a 9-volt or lithium battery shorting out in contact with aluminum foil can ignite nearby paper, fabric or flammable chemicals in the landfill, he said. Those items should get taken to county household hazardous waste collection events.
Highlands News-Sun staff writer Kim Moody contributed to this story.