SEBRING — Fire crews don’t yet know why or how a fire started at the Highlands County landfill early Tuesday morning.
Later that morning, Highlands County Fire Rescue Chief Marc Bashoor reported that the fire, which he described as “deep-seated” and approximately an acre in size, was “under control.”
HCFR firefighters started battling the blaze at approximately 12:20 a.m. Tuesday at the landfill off of Arbuckle Creek Road. Volunteers from all over the county answered the call, along with three paid fire crews and two of the cross-trained medical units.
Fire units included Highlands Lakes Engines 1 and 2, Sun ‘N Lake Engine 7, West Sebring Engines 9 and 10, DeSoto City Engine 19, Lorida Engine 24, Leisure Lakes Engines 29 and 30, Highlands Park Engine 33, Lake Placid Engine 36 and Sun ‘N Lakes Engine 41, along with the HCFR Rehab unit, Battalion Chief 1, and the Operations Deputy.
Florida Forest Division brought in a supply of surplus foam fire suppressant normally saved for such fires, Bashoor said over the phone later that morning.
Landfill staff used heavy machinery to open the area and separate the trash to get at hot spots, similar to the way firefighters pull apart walls in a structure fire to reach hot spots, Bashoor said.
Methane was not a problem, Bashoor said, because the leachate and gas-recapture system is working properly at the landfill.
Bashoor said landfill fires historically occur during periods of dry, high winds.
Typically, Bashoor said, it’s some kind of cigarette or smoldering piece of trash that high, cool winds dry it out and fan into flames.
As of 10:45 a.m., he hadn’t yet determined what caused the fire, and didn’t expect to find out.
He wants residents and business owners to remember that they need to fully extinguish cigarettes, with water, before throwing them away. Also, no one should ever throw out freshly burnt materials of any kind into trash containers, Dumpsters or loads carried directly to the landfill.
County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr., who quipped to the Board of County Commission that morning that they had had a “space-saving combustion event” at the landfill, has also advised garbage customers to not throw out anything that is listed as a hazardous material or potential fire starter, because of incidents like this.
There have been previous incidents in recent years. Some of the most notable include:
- At 3 a.m. on Feb. 6 of this year, a fire broke out at the landfill. It took fire crews until 4:15 p.m. to wrap up operations, and the fire delayed garbage pickup by at least a day for most customers that week.
- Early in the afternoon of Jan. 16, 2019, an unknown substance ignited a garbage load inside a Waste Connections garbage truck, prompting the driver to pull over behind Office Depot in Sebring and follow Bashoor’s order to dump the load on the pavement to help county fire crews soak the pile and the box of the truck.
- At 5:30 a.m. May 31, 2015, fire crews ran to a fire at the landfill, dug down four feet to get under the blaze and got it under control before 10:30 a.m., when they cleared the scene. They had to return the next morning to squelch hot spots that reignited, but did not find the cause.
On March 26, 2008, an explosion in a sanitation truck that collected garbage from the Avon Park Air Force Range left a four-inch hole on the driver’s side of the truck.
Reportedly, the driver did not hear the explosion or notice the damage until after dumping the load at the landfill.
The load was dumped at 4 a.m. and the landfill was notified at 11 a.m.
Authorities tried to determine if the cause was live ammunition or some other explosive material, including having fire crews, sheriff’s deputies and landfill personnel comb that area of the landfill for any sign of explosive material or ordnance.
They didn’t find anything and had to assume that whatever caused the explosion was expended when it went off.
Highlands News-Sun reports by Marc Valero and Trey Christy were utilized in this story.