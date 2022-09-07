SEBRING — Highlands County officials, with 85% of their landfill full, hope to have another cell designed, permitted, lined and constructed within 18-20 months.
County commissioners took the first step Tuesday when they approved a $771,564 transfer for funds to pay for a contract with Jones Edmunds & Associates Inc. to design and permit the new cell.
Currently, Highlands County’s landfill has two out of its eight cells in use. County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. explained to the press Tuesday that the landfill is laid out as a rectangle divided lengthwise with land for four cells on each half — odd numbers on one side and even numbers on the other.
Project Manager Bob Diefendorf said the county has been using its Cell 1 since 1995, and the county constructed Cell 3 in 2002.
Cell 5, moving down the same side of that rectangle, will be 18 acres, like the others, and should take nine months to design and permit, followed by 12 months of construction, where the costs are far higher.
Right now, the county has just $10.6 million saved up and will need at least $12.1 million more to build the new cell, according to figures Howerton has reported to the board.
Diefendorf, responding to questions from commissioners, said the overall cost runs between $750,000 to $1 million per acre, and the new cell should add another eight to nine years to the life of the landfill.
As time goes on, and the county needs to add more cells, Commissioner Scott Kirouac said, commissioners and staff may need to look at having a dedicated line item to save up money for each new landfill cell, as needed.
Interim County Administrator Laurie Hurner said that’s part of the county administrators’ long-term planning discussions.
“It sounds like we need to start looking for grants,” Commissioner Arlene Tuck said.
Howerton said his staff is looking at doing things in phases, which would include getting some of the design and permitting done now for future cells.
Locking in construction costs, however, is a bit more difficult.
“We can’t lock in prices until we get the materials,” Howerton said.