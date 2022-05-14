SEBRING — Equipment recently delivered at the Highlands County Landfill and a six-month contract to have a firm run the leachate collection and treatment system there may just keep the landfill operating.
Landfill staff have to keep decomposition gasses and air pockets out of the mound or the next lightning strike could mean shutting down the landfill for another fire.
The landfill did shut down recently, shortly after getting approval for the new equipment, when something sparked a fire on March 30 that took 50 hours and 260,000 gallons of water to contain and squelch.
Fires can start in the landfill for a variety of reasons, but once they do, air pockets and flammable gasses can make it worse.
County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. said landfill operations staff have to keep the garbage compacted and the gasses drawn off to reduce that risk. To help with that, Highlands County commissioners recently approved a six-month, $207,000 contract with Jones Edmunds & Associates Inc. to run the onsite leachate treatment plant.
Leachate, Howerton said, is the water in the mound from rain and wet garbage that drains to the bottom liner and is not clean enough to re-enter the water table. Before bringing in Jones Edmunds, Howerton had two employees running the leachate treatment plant.
However, he said, one of them retired and health issues have kept the other from that work.
As soon as possible, Howerton said, he will likely send out requests for proposals to get firms for a long-term contract.
Project Manager Bob Diefendorf said beyond operating the plant, the company has to monitor the methane flare onsite, check monitoring wells, then pump leachate out of nearby municipal landfill and bring it to the county facility for treatment.
“So it’s really all those environmental issues, not just operation of the leachate plant,” Diefendorf said.
Commissioners, two months ago, also approved $1.2 million for a TANA Shark E380 landfill compactor, to squeeze out air pockets, and a used Volvo off-road water truck with a new 6,000-gallon tank. The compactor has arrived and has been in use since the end of April.
The water truck, as of the start of May, was still being assembled, but will have water guns to help fight landfill fires as a backup to the existing water truck.
The compactor arrived just in time, Diefendorf said. Once it was assembled and put into service, he said, the other two compactors quit.
Getting parts to keep the other two working is difficult, Diefendorf said. The reason he and Howerton asked commissioners for permission to buy the E380 in March was because they had so much trouble getting parts for the other machines.