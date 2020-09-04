SEBRING — County commissioners passed an ordinance, on request of Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring, that might finally resolve issues between the landowner and popular vote.
The ordinance provides for landowners to vote by individual parcels, not acres, said David Schumacher, general counsel for the Sun ‘N Lake Special Improvement District.
The current system, Schumacher said, gives massive voting power to the district’s two corporate land owners, one of them being Tanglewood, a corporate-owned manufactured home community with numerous residents and also a massive number of votes under a “one-acre, one vote” system.
Currently, the Board of Supervisors consists of two landowner seats and three popularly-elected seats. At the Jan. 24 landowner election, Craig Herrick won a vacant landowner seat on the board, filling in the last two years of a term vacated by Dan Stegall.
David Halbig, a former board member, argued at the time that Herrick only won because Tanglewood voted its acres. Otherwise, Mark Camp would have won the seat.
Gilpin was reelected without opposition for another four years to his landowner seat. He and Herrick serve with Raymond Brooks, Joe Branson and Neal Hotelling, who hold popular-vote seats.
Given that one landowner could sway any one election, the Board discussed the representation on Feb. 14 and voted 3-2 to go with popular seats only. Gilpin and Herrick stood in opposition.
Schmacher told commissioners on Tuesday that the district was headed that way, but after much discussion on the matter at public meetings, the board has instead opted to modify the weight of each vote, changing it from acreage to number of parcels.
The Board will still have landowner seats, Schmacher said, because doing away with them would have disenfranchised certain landowners, such as Canadian citizens who own property there.
At this time, it’s one of the few, if not the only improvement district in Florida that has not converted completely from landowner-elected seats to popularly-elected seats.
“[We’re] unique among districts,” Schumacher said. “We’ve come up with a unique solution.”
He said for each individual land parcel owned by any one landowner, that landowner will get one vote each.
In addition, the ordinance changes how Sun ‘N Lake seats are filled by appointment. At present, if someone has been appointed to a seat, he or she would serve out the rest of the vacating board member’s term.
Under the new ordinance, Schumacher said, any appointed supervisor will have to run for re-election at the next general election.
Commissioner Don Elwell said he knew this had been a “bone of contention for longer than us,” and asked why it had never gotten resolved until now.
“We finally came up with a solution that’s agreeable with everyone, it appears,” Schumacher said.
Commissioner Arlene Tuck asked if a married couple owned a parcel together, if they would each get a vote.
Sherry Sutphen, interim county attorney, told her that would still be just one vote because it’s only one parcel.