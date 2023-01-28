SEBRING — A man asked Friday if the proposed change to a popular-vote elected Board of Supervisors would cut Canadians out of voting in Sun ‘N Lake.
The answer from David Schumacher, attorney for the special improvement district and the Board, was yes, anyone whose permanent residence is outside of Sun ‘N Lake, out of county or out of the country wouldn’t qualify to vote in future elections — if the proposed changes pass.
It will eliminate voting power for some, he said, especially large corporations that own many parcels within the district. With a popular vote, every voter would have to be a registered voter in the county who owns or lives on at least one lot in Sun ‘N Lake.
It would be an issue for people who live elsewhere, such as “up north,” or whose permanent residence — and voting registration — is elsewhere.
That’s why he advised the man at Friday’s Sun ‘N Lake Landowners meeting, and anyone else with concerns about the proposed change to a popular-only vote, to attend Monday’s 9 a.m. Board of Supervisors meeting at the Sun ‘N Lake Community Center, 3500 Edgewater Drive.
The Board of Supervisors is expected to discuss the matter, and make any additional decisions on it then. For now, they have submitted the proposed change to the Board of County Commissioners for legal review.
Final changes to the enabling ordinance for the district must be done by the county commission, which voted to create the district decades ago.
Schumacher, presiding over Friday’s meeting, said the move to make a change has come about, in part, to prevent any large developer from controlling landowner-elected seats under the “one parcel, one vote” system currently in place for those board members.
In recent years, with the county assuming ownership and sell-off of parcels that are overdue on taxes, there has been a possibility, Schumacher said, of a developer picking up a large block of parcels and becoming a controlling force in landowner-seat elections.
The original system of landowner votes protected economic interests for large landowners in the district when it was founded almost 50 years ago. Now, the two largest landowners are AdventHealth Sebring and Tanglewood, a portion of the district with many mobile-home residents but all land owned by the company.
Over the course of the last 20 years, residents have pushed for and gained more popularly-elected seats on the board, reaching a simple majority in recent years.
As it stands, the Board of Supervisors has three popularly-elected seats and two landowner-elected seats.
Schumacher said the changes over the years for landowner seats have cycled through having $1 of tax assessment equal to one vote, then one lot equal to one vote. The most recent, in 2020, changed it to one parcel.
When supervisors discussed the matter in 2020, some concerns included how to preserve the landowner vote for those who don’t live in the district full time or at all.
Schumacher said Friday that, if this change passes, the existing landowner-elected supervisors would still retain their seats, but those seats would transform to popularly-elected seats, and all seats on the board would get their terms rescheduled to match up with the county commission schedule of electing two seats in one election cycle and three seats in the next.
If need be, Schumacher suggested, the length of terms might have to get extended to meet the new schedule, rather than cutting them.