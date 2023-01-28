David Schumacher mug

SCHUMACHER

SEBRING — A man asked Friday if the proposed change to a popular-vote elected Board of Supervisors would cut Canadians out of voting in Sun ‘N Lake.

The answer from David Schumacher, attorney for the special improvement district and the Board, was yes, anyone whose permanent residence is outside of Sun ‘N Lake, out of county or out of the country wouldn’t qualify to vote in future elections — if the proposed changes pass.

