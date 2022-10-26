AVON PARK – Over 100 golfers hit the links at Pinecrest Golf Club on Saturday, Oct. 22, to participate in the LC5 Foundation Golf Tournament that raises money for the LC5 Foundation which was started in the memory of Lane Crosson. The LC5 Foundation gives out scholarships in Lane’s Memory once a year. The LC5 Foundation also created a leadership program to help individual enrolled in the program develop leadership qualities and provide opportunities for personal development as noted on their website.

Results of the tournament in Gross Score (place) and Net Score (place) are as follows:

