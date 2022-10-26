AVON PARK – Over 100 golfers hit the links at Pinecrest Golf Club on Saturday, Oct. 22, to participate in the LC5 Foundation Golf Tournament that raises money for the LC5 Foundation which was started in the memory of Lane Crosson. The LC5 Foundation gives out scholarships in Lane’s Memory once a year. The LC5 Foundation also created a leadership program to help individual enrolled in the program develop leadership qualities and provide opportunities for personal development as noted on their website.
Results of the tournament in Gross Score (place) and Net Score (place) are as follows:
A FlightShaun Breeden, Will Gillis, Toby Taylor and Greg Kramer: 53 (1) 49 (1).
Dale Reed, Tanner Lee, Chad Marley and Leon Williams: 58 (5) 50 (2).
Tony Bassett, Jeff Gaddy, Rick Roberts and Victor Divetro: 58 (5) 51 (3).
Brody Carr, Branden Fitch, Brad Roberts and Devyn Steele: 56 (2) 52 (4).
Clint Tedder, Marshall Maxwell, Will Bennett and Zach Foster: 57 (4) 52 (5).
Eric Rankin, Martin Knapp, Dominic Costanzo and Don Murcko: 60 (7) 53 (6).
Jordan Bassett, Dalton Hewitt, Tyler Hewitt and Cary Watt: 60 (7) 53 (6).
Mark Devlin, Hunter Barberee, Trace Morrison and Walker Richards: 61 (8) 55 (8).
Jeremy Camino, Hunter Potalivo, Carey Bina and Ryan Adair: 56 (2) 56 (9).
Tim Devlin, Cruiser Crews, Whit Cornell and Joe Carani: 61 (8) 56 (10).
Scott Leech, Cody Pearlman, Cameron Aguero and Steven Weir: 64 (10) 56 (11).
Rob Causer, Jay Robey, Ryan Causer and Austin Whitely: 64 (10) 63 (12).
B Flight Cash Jackson, Mason Jahna, Lamar Jahna and Ryan Dick: 59 (1) 57 (1).
Walt Carter, Jason Carter, Michael Thomas and Paul Devlin: 61 (2) 59 (2).
Abe Cervera, Luis Cervera, Paul Primeau and Kyle Weed: 63 (4) 60 (3).
Travis Turner, Johnny Allison, Tony Oppold and Richard Bloom: 63 (4) 60 (3).
Marc Linne, Troy Waldrop, Todd Waldrop Jr. and Greg Jackson: 62 (3) 62 (5).
Ed Rodriquez, Kurt Gillis, Dan Rodriquez and Drew Scatizzi: 63 (4) 62 (6).
Eric Sevigny, Mike Betterbee, Kenny Massey and Brad Gourley: 65 (8) 62 (7).
Larry Hardy, Bryn Hardy, Scott Hardy and Blake Hardy: 64 (7) 63 (8).
Bobby Stewart, Greg Pearlman, Bill Schrader and Joel Wright: 66 (9) 63 (9).
Ty Little, Alex Fells, Ariel Fells and Kelsie Jahna: 67 (10) 66 (10).
Alex Griffin, Devon Fox, Patrick Fox Ethan Yoder: 67 (10) 66 (10).
John Borden, Buddy Talley, Mitchell Painter and Jared Cloud: 71 (12) 67 (12).
Josh Williams, Anthony DeDominicis, Logan Cooper and Dax Ashton: 82 (13) 76 (13).