AVON PARK — It’s a profession that has been around for centuries, most people have heard of and are aware of what it’s about. But something many people in Highlands County likely don’t know about architecture is that there are apparently only two actively working architects here.
Thomas LaPerriere is one of them.
LaPerriere is an R.A., a professional suffix for a registered architect. The process of receiving that designation is rigorous and includes a series of tests and thousands of hours interning.
It took some time, due to circumstances, before LaPerriere was able to secure a job at Cool and Cobb Engineering Co. in Avon Park. His interest in the profession began in high school.
LaPerriere was born in Colorado and moved to Lake Placid when he was in middle school. In high school, he said he was good at math and science and also enjoyed art.
“I saw architecture as combining both,” he said.
He graduated from the University of Florida with a bachelor’s of design in architecture. He said the degree is a “pre-professional degree not a professional degree.”
He took a year off and then went to the Rhode Island School of Design, graduating from there in 2009 with a master’s in architecture. It wasn’t a good time because of the recession that severely hampered the housing industry. He worked in a bank for three years and as a machinist for five years.
In 2015, LaPerriere applied for a drafting job at Cool and Cobb. Another person was offered the job. However, 18 months later he received a call from the company, asking if he was still interested. He was and accepted the position.
“That allowed me to get back into the field,” he said. “At that point I could begin accumulating my internship hours. You can do about half of them under a professional engineer; the other half have to be under an architect. “
A total of six exams had to be taken. LaPerriere said “no one enjoys them” and added that most people have to retake at least one exam.
There were several months of working under the supervision of an architect. That person is Michael Griffith, who also believes he is the only other practicing architect currently in Highlands.
LaPerriere said there is a lot of overlap between what an architect and an engineer does particularly with small buildings.
“Architects tend to be more focused on the smaller details of a building outside of just the structure,” he said, when aesthetics is considered. Typically, an architect interacts more with the client in terms of materials and finishes.
Having a licensed architect on the staff could be beneficial to the company because, as LaPerriere said, “it opens a lot of options.”
“You can apply for certain government contracts that require a licensed architect,” he said. “We’re still kind of feeling out what direction, how this change directs the company.”
He is looking forward to getting involved in “grander” projects that allow him to be creative.
“A lot of times people come in knowing exactly what they want or they come in with a set of plans that they’ve seen,” he said. “It’s just kind of how fast can we get this done.”
The company has a wide range of projects. They are getting more requests for metal building houses and “houses in general,” LaPerriere said. With the surge in building, there have been a few requests for larger homes in the 4,000- to 6,000-square-foot range.
“You find people who sometimes are coming out ... looking for more than just a stamped set of drawings,” he said.
His office number is 863-657-2323.