This home is located at 137 Eventide Ave. in Lake Placid. It is being offered for sale at $329,900.00 and is listed with Kevin and Teresa Bock with Re/Max Realty Plus.
Wow! Don’t let this one slip by you! This large four-bedroom, three-bath home won’t last long on the market and is priced right.
This home has a two-car garage plus large two-car carport and 12-by-20-foot insulated shed with electric.
This home offers an excellent floor plan with three bedrooms and two baths on one side and one bedroom with attached bath and walk-in closet on the other side. The layout of this home would be great for someone looking for an in-law suite, as this home has a den that could also be used as an additional TV room.
As you enter in this home you are greeted with a tile flooring entry area with step down living room open to the dining area. The kitchen is very light and bright with white cabinets, appliances and black granite counter tops and tile backsplash. The kitchen offers plenty of cabinet space and counter space for food preparation.
All of the bedrooms throughout this home are nice size rooms and have plenty of storage space throughout the whole house. You are going to love the huge family room with tile flooring, Thermopane windows and an awesome view overlooking the deck, gazebo and the canal. This room is an ideal place for a game room or bar area with plenty of space for entertaining. The large wood deck area includes bench seating, space for tables and chairs and a 12-by-12-foot gazebo for relaxing and watching the sunset. There are stairs leading to the 10-by-20-foot boathouse with decking on both sides and is just a short distance by water on the canal to Lake Grassy. The rear yard has been nicely landscaped with palm trees and stones in the beds for easy maintenance. What a great place to relax and enjoy your surroundings.
The main A/C system was installed in January 2020 and has a transferrable warranty. Also included is a white vinyl fence to the right side of the home and the 12-by-20-foot shed on the left side of the home.
There is some furniture that may be included with the sale of the home.
If you are looking for a large waterfront home that offers plenty of space for everyone, then this is the one for you. Waterfront properties are selling fast, so don’t wait too long.
For further information or to line up for a showing, contact Kevin and Teresa Bock at 863-381-9063 or 863-381-7884, or email Teresa@TeresaBock.com
MLS #276544