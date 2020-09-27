This home is at 1802 Queen Avenue in Sebring. It is priced at $289,900 and is listed will The Elliott Team at Keller Williams of Highlands County.
Located in the high demand area of Orange Blossom Estates/back of Harder Hall, this huge four-bedroom home is hidden from the road and nestled on an acre of land.
It has a huge sprawling floor plan boasting over 2,800 square feet of living space. There is tons of room for a large family or for entertaining ... there are three “living” rooms. The soaring vaulted ceilings really open up the living space even more.
In the front of the house is the living/sitting room and formal dining room and in the back of the house (separated by the kitchen) are two more huge living rooms – one with a fireplace. The large kitchen is open to the fire-lit family room with a huge breakfast bar that would serve as a wonderful buffet when you are entertaining or additional dining seating. There are tons of cabinet and counter space and stainless steel appliances.
The third living room is huge but cozy. It’s a great space for a game room, man cave, home gym, play room or more.
This home features a split floor plan, indoor laundry, attached two-car garage and so much more.
This home is priced at $289,900 and being offered by The Elliott Team at Keller Williams of Highlands County. 863-658-3780.
MLS 275609