This home is located at 5712 Golden Road in Sebring. It is being offered at $297,500 and is listed with Kevin and Teresa Bock with RE/MAX Realty Plus.
This home is a great buy and has plenty of space to spread out with room for the boat, toys and motorhome, too! This home is situated on an acre and includes hurricane shutters for added protection from hurricanes or strong winds. Both the home and the extra detached garage/workshop have metal roofs.
There are four bedrooms, two baths, formal living room and family room with sliders that open to the rear screened porch. The kitchen is centrally located in the center of the home making this easily accessible from all rooms.
All of the bedrooms are nice sized rooms and offer and abundance of closet space. The master bedroom is 15-by-15 feet and includes a walk-in closet plus an additional closet. The master bath includes a double sink vanity, tile flooring and tile shower.
The indoor laundry room also has plenty of shelving for extra storage space. The rear screened porch runs the whole length of the home and has tile flooring for easy maintenance. This is the perfect place to relax and entertain with your family and friends. There is plenty of space to add a pool if desired.
The metal roof was installed in 2018 and the new water treatment system was just installed in 2021.
The large 30-by-30-foot detached garage also has a 10-foot overhang for additional parking or workspace and offers high ceilings for those larger items you may need to store. It includes two large roll-up doors plus a side entry door. Also included is the 18-by-30-foot RV carport with concrete pad.
This property is located on a paved road with quick access to State Road 66, Lakewood Road and Hammock Road.
Call to see this home soon as it will not last long on the market.
