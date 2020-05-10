This home is located at 3608 Duffer Road in Sebring. This home has just been reduced and is now listed for $237,500 with Kevin and Teresa Bock with Re/Max Realty Plus, Sebring.
Location! Location! This home offers plenty of space to spread out and enjoy. This large three-bedroom, two-bath home with oversized two-car-plus-golf cart garage is located in Golf Hammock and situated on almost a half-acre lot. This home was built in 1987, has over 2,600 square feet of living space and over 3,500 total square feet under roof. The roof was just replaced in January 2018 with a metal roof. The A/C was also replaced in 2019.
This home has an open floor plan with cathedral ceilings in the living and dining area plus a raised step ceiling in the large added family room. Most of the rooms have wood laminate flooring except for carpeting in the two guest bedrooms.
The kitchen has been updated with newer cabinets, granite counter tops, plenty of cabinet & drawer space, stainless steel appliances that also includes a wall oven for added cooking space. The kitchen has a bar area and corner pantry, too. Great flow from the kitchen into the family room that includes French doors leading out to the rear screened porch.
The master suite has a large walk-in designer closet and the bath includes a single sink vanity, tile shower plus tub/shower combination. Just off the master suite is also a bonus room that is the ideal spot for a nursery, work-out room or great as office space too.
The guest bedrooms are both nice sized rooms with good closet space and each include their own mini split a/c systems so that you can set your rooms to however cool you desire to have them. The guest bath has a single sink vanity, tile flooring and tub/shower combination.
There is also an additional bonus room off of the living and dining area that was used as a study or video game room for the kids and has access out to the rear porch.
This home has a 14-by-23-foot rear screened porch and is the ideal spot for spending time with family and friends. The rear yard includes a concrete basketball area and also a fire pit for enjoying those evening bonfire. This home includes an 8-by-10-foot storage area off the back of the home that is another area for added storage or great as an area for a workbench. Come and enjoy the privacy of having a large yard and there is also room for a pool to be added.
If you are looking for a super nice home that has been well maintained and in an excellent location, then this may be the home for you. You won’t be disappointed in all this home has to offer.
Call today to make an appointment to preview this home: Kevin and Teresa Bock, 863-381-9063 or 863-381-7884. You can also visit their website at www.teresabock.com or email Teresa@TeresaBock.com.
MLS# 271940