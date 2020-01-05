This home is at 3171 Lakeview Drive in Sebring. It is priced at $475,000 and is listed Dawn Dell with BHHS Florida Properties Group.
Imagine having sunsets that rival Key West! This is it! Right here in Highlands County.
This remodeled Lake Jackson home has so much to offer. With over 3,700 living square feet (under air condition) and over 5,900 total square feet (under roof), this home has a lot of room for everyone. Imagine having the whole family over to your poolside lakefront home for the holidays next year. There is plenty of room for the growing or extended family. This home offers five bedrooms and four full bathrooms and is retro fit for handicapped access.
There is over 100 feet of water frontage on the sandy shores of Lake Jackson. Lake Jackson is the center piece of Sebring and is approximately just over 3,400 acres with a sandy ridge bottom and makes this lake perfect for all water sports and fishing. If you are looking for waterfront this is a must-see property. Additionally, let’s mention one more time the sunsets; they are spectacular from this home all year long.
The floor plan was adjusted to fit several families at one time. There are two ensuites: One is the front garage converted into a large bedroom and handicapped accessible bathroom with its own entrance. This could be flex space for a large family. There is a formal living room and dining room with glass sliding doors leading to the covered pool entertaining area. The remodeled kitchen has granite counter tops, cherry cabinetry and matching appliances. The family room with glass sliders leads to the pool area. The master bedroom has double walk-in closets and a luxurious master bath area, and additionally also has glass sliders to access the pool area. The other three bedrooms are on the end of the home and have a pool bath with handicapped access shower. All floors are either upgraded wood laminate or tile for easy lakeside living. The pool area features a full functioning bar with JennAir cook top. The large circular driveway can easily accommodate all of your guests and then some.
There is a detached garage that is used for storage, but you can make it to house your car or boat. The dock and boat house is in place, but thanks to Irma, it does need some repairs. However, there is plenty of beach area for those lake parties you will be sure to have. This home is perfect for that. It is like it was built for that in mind. Enjoy having all your family over for many parties and holidays from here on out in your very own Lake Jackson home.
To view this property, please call the listing agent directly, Dawn Dell, 863-381-0400. MLS # 268255