This home is located at 818 Corvette Ave. in Sebring. It is priced at $235,000 and is listed with Kevin and Teresa Bock with RE/MAX Realty Plus.
This large home is new on the market and includes three bedrooms, three full baths, office, caged pool with a large screened porch that includes a summer kitchen. This home is situated on three lots and offers an attached oversized two-car garage, 14-by-30-foot carport plus an additional carport to the right side of the home to allow for additional parking. This home has been updated with newer windows, metal roof, some newer appliances, updated summer kitchen, gutter guards and so much more.
Features include the front living room that is open to the dining, kitchen and family room. This home has a split bedroom floorplan with vinyl plank flooring in all bedrooms for easy maintenance, vinyl tile flooring in the living room, kitchen and dining area with Berber carpeting in the rear family room. All the bedrooms are good size rooms with all having double closets for added storage space. The master bath has been updated with tile shower and glass enclosure and vanity with granite top. The kitchen offers cabinets with pull-outs in the cabinets and a breakfast bar accessable to the kitchen and the family room with an adjoining laundry room off the kitchen that has plenty of cabinets for added storage.
The pool area is very inviting and has plenty of room for relaxing and entertaining along with having plenty of privacy too. There is also a large concrete patio for added space for those afternoon barbecues, too.
The bonus room/office is the perfect spot with added privacy from the main part of the home and has French doors that enter to the porch and pool area and a third full bath for easy pool access. There have been many updates throughout the years so you must see to appreciate all this home has to offer.
The oversized garage allows for extra storage for all those toys and treasures plus there are two driveways for extra parking. Also included is a 12-by-20-foot storage shed with electric that is located to the left of the home. This home is centrally located and is close to shopping, schools, restaurants and more. If you are looking for a place to spread out and have room for everything and everyone, then this one is for you. This well-maintained home won’t last long.
