AVON PARK — The Jarrett Family hosted its annual Jingle Bell Run in support of the AdventHealth Sebring Foundation on Friday. Taken from the online description, the event helps to raise funds for the development of the AdventHealth Sebring Wellness Center.

Also, to add to the night’s festivities, Chet Brojek was recognized for his over 30 years of running 5K charity runs the have raised over $1 million dollars. Located on the AdventHealth Start/Finish lines now have a banner honoring Brojeck for all his work over the years.

