AVON PARK — The Jarrett Family hosted its annual Jingle Bell Run in support of the AdventHealth Sebring Foundation on Friday. Taken from the online description, the event helps to raise funds for the development of the AdventHealth Sebring Wellness Center.
Also, to add to the night’s festivities, Chet Brojek was recognized for his over 30 years of running 5K charity runs the have raised over $1 million dollars. Located on the AdventHealth Start/Finish lines now have a banner honoring Brojeck for all his work over the years.
The Female and Male Open Winners for the 2022 Jingle Bell Run was Hannah Brown (21:53.0) and Jacob Delong (17:06.4). The Female and Male Master Winners were Nancy Drach (24:54.8) and Michael Corby (21:53.8). The Female and Male Grand Master Winners were Linda Hutto (30:19.2) and Richard Parker (29:36.8).
The top three finishers for each age group are listed below:
Female 8 and under: (1) A. Thornberg – 48:26.5, (2) Valerie Arce – 57:54.4.
Male 8 and under: (1) Jace Davidson – 23:18.3, (2) Jackson Allison – 30:14.8, (3)Ryder Schult – 35:57.3.
Female 9 – 11: (1) Quinn Carter — 30:40.7, (2) C. Pearlman — 43:58.4, (3) J. Gourri — 48:26.2.
Male 9 -11: (1) L. McGregor — 21:24.8, (2) Max Morton — 24:42.0, (3) Miles Schult — 24:42.3.
Female 12-15: (1) Jazlyne Hernandez – 28:35.8, (2) Tera Lynn Price – 29:00.0, (3) Reah Smith – 29:00.4.
Male 12-15: (1) M. Zelenski – 27:17.8, (2) Jordan Vincent – 27:17.8, (3) Rett Smith – 28:26.6.
Female 16-19: (1) Melanie Suarez – 39:51.3.
Male 16-19: (1) Miquel Hernandez – 23:01.1, (2) Jaxon McCracken – 26:41.5, (3) Joshua Melendez – 27:29.6.
Female 20-24: (1) Antonia Millet – 34:03.3, (2) Tatiana Sanchez – 35:28.9, (3) Veronica Molina – 46:26.6.
Male 20-24: (1) Joseph Melendez – 32:10.3.
Female 25-29: (1) Julie Sorfleet – 33:21.2, (2) Beatriz Vasquez – 36:18.4, (3) Kristen Turner – 44:03.1.
Male 25-29: (1) Landon Turner 36:47.9, (2) Kenny McGrath – 42:01.3, (3) David Hinson – 43:43.2.
Female 30-34: (1) Herminia Avellaneda – 32:45.0, (2) Kathleen Richards – 40:50.6, (3) Kerry Mushrush – 46:58.4.
Male 30-34: (1) David Pearlman – 43:59.2.
Female 35-39: (1) Kandice Thomason – 24:57.7, (2) Rose Allison – 26:31.1, (3) Emily Angell – 27:11.3.
Male 35-39: (1) Laurence Hren – 21:25.1, (2) Eric Goudge – 43:38.9.
Female 40-44: (1) Wendy Turner – 26:58.6, (2) Nan McGregor – 26:59.2, (3) Martha Hernandez – 28:35.8.
Female 45-49: (1) Maria Garza – 32:24.9, (2) Amanda Davidson – 37:52.0, (3) Julia Nickerson-Troy – 39:36.5.
Male 45-49: (1) Dan Leavelle – 24:29.2.
Female 50-54: (1) Karin Doty – 30:08.2, (2) Wendy Hinson – 43:42.4, (3) Elizabeth Choquette – 45:30.8.
Male 50-54: (1) Chris Doty – 23:19.3, (2) Robert Mack – 27:38.9, (3) Bobby Choquette – 45:19.2.
Female 55-59: (1) Jennifer Glassburn – 27:09.8, (2) Lucy Reed – 30:40.0, (3) Marty Mielke – 33:49.5.
Male 55-59: (1) Travis Raines – 1:00:34.0.
Female 60-64: (1) Robin Near – 37:36.7.
Male 60-64: (1) Richard McCoy – 42:50.2, (2) Perry Mushrush – 45:11.5.
Female 65-69: (1) Darlene Christensen – 32:26.9, (2) Susan Roberts – 37:22.2, (3) Kathi Flyte – 38:54.9.
Male 65-69: (1) Francis Dalto – 30:15.8, (2) Michael Pool – 55:30.6.
Female 70-74: (1) Debbie Smith – 38:17.7, (2) Linda Wilson – 47:15.9.
Male 70-74: (1) Bill Breylinger – 39:58.8.
Female 80 and over: (1) Nelda Walriven – 44:25.4.