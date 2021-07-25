Larry J. Antley
Larry Jerome Antley, age 79, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away Thursday, July 22, 2021. He was born April 17, 1942 in Dothan, Alabama to Daniel W. and Lauraline (Brackin) Antley. He worked as a supervisor for Pride Enterprises Furniture Manufacturing, loved playing music, working in his yard, fishing, and watching baseball and westerns. He attended Avon Park Lakes Baptist Church, and has been a resident of Avon Park, Florida since 1950, coming from Dothan, Alabama.
Jerome is survived by his wife, Carol Antley of Avon Park, Florida; sons, Steve Antley (Chris) of Lakeland, Florida, Jeffrey Antley (Jennifer) of Avon Park, Florida, Michael Antley (Mona) of Ozark, Alabama, Tim Massey (Maggie) of Avon Park, Florida, and Jimmy Massey of Avon Park, Florida; 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Donnie Antley, and sister, Joyce Swartz.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 28, 2021 with family receiving friends beginning at 10 a.m. at Avon Park Lakes Baptist Church with Rev. George Hall officiating. Interment will follow in Bougainvillea Cemetery.
Services entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, Avon Park, Florida. Online at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com