Larry P. Clock
Larry Paul Clock, 79, of Lake Placid, Florida went home to be with his Lord on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Advent Health Lake Placid. Larry was born on Oct. 1, 1940 in Muncie, Indiana to parents Charlene (Roderick) and Arvel Clock. Larry was a farmer who raised award-winning beef cattle and enjoyed working on the family farm. He also enjoyed playing basketball and watching his Chicago Cubs. After retiring, he moved to Lake Placid in 2015. He enjoyed his chores of taking care of his squirrels and birds, feeding them every day and loved spending time on the local lakes fishing. He loved being with his family and friends any time they could get together, especially with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Larry is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Jane; daughters, Terri D. Deavers (Tim) of Hartford City, Indiana, and Cathi JoAnn Carr of Arcadia, Indiana; son, Martin D. Clock (Cissy) of Hartford City, Indiana; grandchildren, Kris (Stacey) Banter of Eaton, Indiana, Randy (Amanda) Banter of Hartford City, Indiana, Kyle (Rachael) Banter of Upland, Indiana, Carly (Aaron) Olinger of Daleville, Indiana, Jessica (Tanner) Kuramata of Rancho Santa Margarita, California, Jeffrey (Kiley Gilbert) Carr of Arcadia, Indiana, and Madison (Fiance Damon Kemp) of Clock, Montpelier, Indiana; six great-grandchildren, Kade Banter, Macey Banter, Tripp Banter, Emersyn Banter, Ellie Olinger, London Kuramata, Zoey Sawyer, Ethan Morris, Jaelyn Morris, and Sandler Robinson and a brother, Earl Clock of Fairmount, Indiana.
A service to celebrate Larry’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Eastside Christian Church, 101 Peace Ave., Lake Placid where Larry was an active member, with Pastor Ray Culpepper officiating. A gathering for family and friends will be held one hour prior to service time. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting www.scottfuneralservices.com. In lieu of flowers, Larry would appreciate any donations be made to Eastside Christian Church of Lake Placid, Florida. Arrangements entrusted to the Scott Funeral Home, Lake Placid, Florida. 863-465-4134.