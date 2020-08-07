Larry R. Lee
Larry R. Lee, 78, of Sebring, Florida passed away at Royal Care of Avon Park on Aug. 2, 2020. Larry was born on July 5, 1941. He was originally from Georgia.
Larry was a Vietnam veteran and was proud to have served his country. He was a poet, enjoyed woodworking, making birdhouses and dollhouse furniture. Larry was very much a true gentleman to his loving wife and everyone he met. He had been a restaurant manager and had worked at Auto Zone. He was of the Baptist faith. He will be greatly missed.
Larry is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Brandy; son, Dewey Cole of North Carolina; brother, Jack (Betty) of Jacksonville, Florida; niece, Franece Barfield of Sebring. He is predeceased by his parents and nine brothers and sisters.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimers Foundation or the ASPCA.