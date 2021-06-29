Last days of the church age
Written to us by the glorified Christ through the Apostle Paul in 2 Timothy 3:1-8, KJV; in his last days in a Roman prison before being beheaded by Nero’s emperorship. The second epistle of Timothy was going to be Paul’s last epistle to the Gentiles, or the whole world, where he warns about the age to come, meaning our time, and tells believers to be strong in the grace that is in Jesus Christ.
For men shall be lovers of their own selves, sounds familiar, a me, me society, a constant complaining from wanting. Covetous, a form of idolatry, the sin that angers God the most. All 10 commandments involve idolatry, the grave desire to have what someone else has, never being content of what you have.
Boasters, “proud,” blasphemers, which means swearing, using the name of God in vain, disobedient to parents, which I will enumerate with disobedience to the elderly. Look at our schools, kids telling teachers where to go. No discipline, no respect and unthankful. Without natural affection, mothers throwing babies in garbage Dumpsters. Trucebreakers, try getting a bank loan anymore with just your signature. Look at students who signed a promissory note, got their degrees and not paying their loans back. False accusers, incontinent, having no self-control of one’s desires, especially sexual. Heady, being reckless, hasty and headstrong. Fierce, despisers of those that are good, why? Because they see their own sins in someone that is good. Traitors, which reminds me of the New York Times and what they print. Lovers of pleasures more than lovers of God.
How many people even pick up a Bible, more or less open one. Most of all and even hypocritical, having a form of godliness but, denying the power thereof: from such, turn away. Sound familiar, religions, church-goers who are part of the devil’s crowd, as Jesus said in Matthew 7: 22,23, KJV; they will say in that day, Lord, Lord have we not prophesied in thy name and Jesus replied, I never knew you, depart from me. People never coming to the knowledge of truth but live in their own truth being, what is truth today, is different tomorrow. The truth of God, is constant and never changes.
Well folks, what was written approximately around 67 AD, by Paul, seems to fit our character just about right, which also proves the Bible or the word of God to be true.
Bruce Tooker
Sebring