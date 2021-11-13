Last-minute document correction leads to case continuance

SEBRING — Marcus Taylor, 31, told Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada Wednesday that he was tired of waiting for his violation of probation hearing.
“It’s been two years,” said Taylor, who was in court with his attorney Wednesday.
Nevertheless, an early morning correction of a prosecution document led Estrada to continue Taylor’s case until Dec. 2. It was the latest chapter in what Estrada agreed was a “long journey” for Taylor’s violation of probation charge, which usually requires a hearing to determine whether a defendant has broken the grounds of his probation.
Prosecutor Richard Castillo at first argued against continuing the case after Taylor’s lawyer, Eneid Bono, told Estrada that the prosecutor’s office had provided him a corrected prosecution document an hour or so before Taylor’s hearing Wednesday.
Taylor has been in jail since his arrest in July 2019 for allegedly selling pressed pills and other drugs to an undercover informant at the Family Dollar on U.S. 27 in Lake Placid the previous February. The arrest affidavit, which describes the February 2019 sting operation, is signed and dated July 3, 2019. Taylor’s arrest date is July 11, 2019.
Bono, describing the amended document as prejudicial, asked Estrada to continue the case, but Taylor told Estrada he wanted to proceed with his hearing anyway.
“I have a family, I’m ready to move on,” he told Estrada.
Richard Castillo also urged Estrada for a continuance, noting a similar case that led to an appeal, something Castillo wants to avoid.
Estrada granted a continuance until Dec. 2.
In December 2010, more than a decade ago, Taylor held a gun on a woman and demanded her money. He also hit her on the head with the butt of the pistol several times before she handed over $160, according to police.
Taylor pled guilty to one count of robbery with a deadly weapon in that case in 2012. His plea agreement gave him two years of community service and five years probation.
Under Florida law, Taylor could receive life behind bars if he is found guilty of violating his probation. That’s the sentence for armed robbery, the crime to which Taylor pled guilty to in 2012.