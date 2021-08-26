SEBRING — Christopher Ray Queen was prosecuted and sentenced to 150 years for possessing photographs of children performing sex acts. He appealed the sentence; the Second District Court of Appeals threw out one of the photos for not meeting the definition of a pornographic image.
The appeals court sent the case back to Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada, who will resentence Queen in September, probably reducing Queen’s 150 sentence by five years, prosecutors said.
Meanwhile, Queen faces other charges, including two Highlands County child molestation incidents in 2017 and 2018 and photographic images that could send the 53-year-old away for multiple life sentences.
During his Aug. 19 hearing, Queen watched from the basement of the jail as prosecutors discussed a plea deal they’d offered Queen on the additional sex crimes.
That case, which was filed in May 2018, consists of four counts of molestation of a child under 12; a single case of sexual battery on a child under 12; five counts of directing/promoting sexual performance of a child; and more than 40 charges of possessing photographs of children in sexual acts.
However, rather than continue with the plea and limit his additional time to 50 years, Queen suddenly opted for a trial that could result in multiple life sentences. The move frustrated the attorneys.
Highlands County Public Defender Bruce Carter, who represents Queen, and prosecutor Richard Castillo, who in effect put Queen away for life when he was sentenced to the 150 years, negotiated a plea agreement that would have avoided the time and expense of a jury trial but would immediately tack 50 years onto Queen’s sentence.
However, when the attorneys sought to make it official at the hearing last week, Queen, his orange jumpsuit and blue mask visible on the courtroom screen, declared he’d prefer to have a trial.
“I ask if you want to have a trial or do you want to accept the counteroffer,” Estrada asked Queen, referring to the 50-year plea agreement.
“Trial,” Queen said.
Estrada then recounted how much each charge could bring should a jury find him guilty, including two more life sentences and 15 years each for the dozens of photographs in his possession.
“You can be sentenced consecutively on these charges and you are serving a life sentence right now,” Estrada reminded Queen. “With that, you are still rejecting the state’s offer?”
“Yes,” Queen responded.
Castillo, frustrated after all the work he’d done to secure the plea agreement, told Estrada he was ready for trial.
“Mr. Queen mulled it over, accepted it; I prepared a sentencing score sheet and now he does this, your honor. Defendant has their right to a jury of his peers, to see what he’s done. I’m ready to go for trial in September. I’m ready to go.”
Carter, Queen’s attorney, agreed.
“I can’t see why I can’t be ready,” Carter said.
Estrada set jury selection for Sept. 13 at 8:30 a.m.; the trial will last between two and three days, Castillo told the judge.
It is not rare for inmates serving multiple life sentences to seek a trial rather than make a deal for less time.
“That’s typical when somebody is already buried in the prison, there’s no motivation for them to work out negotiations,” Castillo said. “They might as well come for a trial and have some entertainment.”