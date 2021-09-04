AVON PARK — As the nation began a long Labor Day weekend at the beach or in backyard barbecues, three people were still stuck at the Landmark Suites Motel on U.S. 27, with no electricity or running water and most importantly, no air conditioning.
The Highlands News-Sun went to the motel Friday morning to investigate. One resident was outside, cleaning his car, while another young man sat on a plastic chair in front of his motel room door.
The residents – who have been ordered to vacate the property – are victims of an eviction process gone awry. Though homeless advocates have been able to place most Landmark Suites residents – including a 74-year-old dialysis patient – in shelters and church homes, at least three residents still have no place to go.
They are among at least 14 residents left floundering when the court foreclosed on the property; eviction notices for units 1-5 were approved by a judge, but there were 14 rooms. The owners went back to court to include the remaining units, court records show.
Carlos Rivera, who found a room at another motel, moved out Thursday but was back at the hotel to get his car. “I lived in one of the units until they shut the electricity and the air conditioning off,” he said. “They didn’t tell nobody here; the owner lost the property June 29.”
“Some people had just moved in,” Rivera said. “The woman from Unit 6 had just moved in on the first of August.” He said renters paid $650 a month plus deposit.
At least two people have filed to have their deposits returned. One woman is asking the court to find a way to refund her $1,000. Carlos’ brother, Edward Rivera, filed a similar motion on Aug. 18 for the return of $650.
Tauwan Graham sat in front of his motel room, which was dark due to no electricity.
“I was paid up on all my rent and he didn’t tell people what was happening, even after the place got sold in June,” he said. He is awaiting word on shelter.
Kimberly Betts is also staying in a darkened room.
“I moved in in April, and two months after that, we weren’t working,” she said. “I don’t have a place to go.”
Dr. Bobbie-Smith Powell, executive director of Heads, Hearts and Hands of Heartland (HHHH), helped relocate several residents in the last week. Robin Graham, who relies on oxygen, had found a place to stay at the HHHH shelter on Thursday, thanks to Powell and her husband, Rev. Anthony Powell Sr.
“There was a letter taped to the door, it was August 13, and someone opened it up and read it,” said Graham, who was at the motel for four months. “It said we had to get out. There wasn’t enough time.”
The mortgage note holder, Soldi Privati LLC in Pompano Beach, started foreclosure proceedings in August 2020. The company filed a claim of $350,873.50 mortgage foreclosure against Jacobson Management LLC.
The suit also listed tenants in units 1-4 as defendants, which is pro forma in such filings. Privati returned to court to modify the eviction order to include the rest of the residents. They got word Aug. 13.