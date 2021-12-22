The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the week gives the Florida freshwater anglers a weather pattern which will produce a very high level of fish adjustment activity and a strong lunar effect which will greatly enhance the midday and sunset fishing periods. All fishing factors considered, above average fishing will occur today and Thursday during the late morning and late evening hours.
A high pressure cold front is currently entering the state. It started yesterday afternoon late and will increase atmospheric pressure over 0.30 In Hg by this evening. And from this evening through Thursday’s midday pressure will rise almost 0.20 In Hg. Anglers therefore can expect fish to be moving toward the shallows today and be totally within the shallows tomorrow.
Now, normally when a cold front in the month of December occurs, it means water temperatures drop enough to shut-down fish feeding activity due to a slow metabolism. This will not be the case with this weather front. Water temperatures are high enough where a 10- to 12-degree drop will not cause enough of a temperature drop to slow fish metabolisms.
Fish will feed at the same rate they have been over the past month, and will continue through the remainder of the year — or until a 20-degree cold front arrives. All this front will do is force fish into the shallows until their bodies can adjust to the dramatic increase in pressure.
The moon moved directly into the solar energy path Monday. Therefore the daily lunar periods will be strong enough to enhance feeding activity during the solar periods. Over the next five days both the late morning to solar noon, and the late afternoon to sunset feeding periods will be very good. The early morning feeding bite will be weak until next week then the overhead moon begins to harmonize with the sunrise period.
The wind forecast will be ideal through the end of the year. Wind speeds today will climb to 12 mph out of the northwest but will come out of the north Thursday at speeds of 7 mph. Friday a weak variable wind will occur, followed by a 7 mph west wind Saturday and Sunday.
The sun to cloud ratio will be perfect through the end of the year. Fish adjustment activity will be at above-average rates due to an average of 0.10-0.12 In Hg pressure change up and down daily and bright sunlight causing fish to move from cover to cover as they adjust. Feeding activity will be higher than the advertised four-rating as a result.
If you’re looking to locate a spawning bass…you can forget about it. With water temperatures in the seventy degree range the only place a bass ‘could’ spawn is at a depth where mid sixty degree temperatures exist. That depth is twelve feet or more…and where there is enough cover for the male to feel protected. There will be no fish as that depth for at least three to four days due to the before mentioned high pressure system dominating the environment right now.
Best Fishing Days: Water temperatures will not drop enough to slow down the current feeding rates as this cold front drops temperatures 10 degrees today. And the pressure rise of the past 12 hours (Tues. 3 p.m. to today 3 p.m.) totaling 0.33 In Hg will force feeding fish into the shallows. And, by Thursday midday, pressure will have risen another 0.18 In Hg which will cause food-chains into the shallow for a period of adjustment.
Therefore the best fishing days for the remainder of this week will occur today and Thursday. The current high pressure cold front’s negative factors will be negated by the warm water temperatures. Our finny friends have been in a period of serious adjustment downward over the past two days as pressure dropped dramatically and will now adjust upward dramatically as pressure rises 0.50 In Hg.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 3:21 p.m. and the sunset at 5:37 p.m. producing a feed rating of 4 from 2:30–6 p.m. Daily this period moves later by 50 minutes and remains at the same feed rating.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonset occurs at 10 a.m. and solar noon at 12:25 p.m. producing a feed rating of 3 from 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by 40 minutes and remains at the same feed rating.
Prime Monthly Periods: Dec. 30 — Jan. 5, 2022, weak super new moon; Jan. 14-20, full moon; Jan. 29 – Feb. 4, new moon; Feb. 13-19, full moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 4-6 hour bass charter trip for $300 for two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Or, if you need to learn a particular lake and discover where fish are, call for a ‘Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the Lake’ quote. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News & Info: The lake level is at 39.47 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Two of four gates are open three inches and flowing a combined 240 cubic feet per second. The current seasonal maximum level is 39.50 feet and the minimum low level 38.50 feet. Click on the South Florida Water Management and Army Corp of Engineer links for real-time lake level data and information.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are 45 Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited and to include boat ramp locations and has been enlarged.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map resources, plus fishing philosophy, bass photos and more. Personalized custom fishing-package options for the leisure fishermen or serious, professional anglers, are available.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and has experience on 25 lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Offers general bass fishing charters and specializes in tournament type bass fishing strategies on Istokpoga, Kissimmee Chain of lakes, Okeechobee, and several smaller lakes throughout Highlands and Polk counties. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com.