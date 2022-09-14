SEBRING – A judge on Monday postponed the trial of a former Sebring Dunkin’ Donuts manager accused of unlawful sexual activity with a minor.
Bruce Luis Torres, 42, was arrested in 2018 after a 16-year-old employee accused him of performing sexual acts on her in a car. As potential jurors waited in the courthouse’s lower level, Torres’ defense lawyer, Jennifer Powell, sought to argue pretrial motions.
Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada however, decided to fully hear the last-minute motions, weigh the lawyers’ arguments, and issue his rulings on the motions before starting the trial. The judge is scheduled this morning to hear the motions.
“I don’t think this case is ready for trial,” Estrada said. “The trouble I run into here is, I’m going to bring jurors up here, go through the selection process, and then I’m going to have to stop the trial at some point to allow for (the motions) to take place outside the presence of the jury.”
Powell’s motions aim to limit what the victim can say on the stand, including statements the victim made alleging criminal activity that are not relevant to the trial. The judge will have to hear from the witness what that testimony is before making a decision. It is a time-consuming exercise.
“This is not one of those situations where there is not a quick (suggestion) can be given,” Estrada said. “I have to listen to that very carefully and reduce this to writing.”
Prosecutors say Torres hired the Sebring Marathon gas station/Dunkin Donuts employee a few weeks before the alleged crime took place. She told police he drove to Lake Placid and parked near the home where she was staying.
Torres told her over the phone that she “owed him something.”
Estrada re-scheduled Torres’ trial for November, but he criticized “with a smile” lawyers who wait to file motions that could have been heard months earlier.
“We have had this case since 2018,” he said.