SNS-miller071822b.jpg

Bryan Sellers, left, and Madison Snow celebrate after winning the GTD class at Lime Rock Park.

 PAUL MILLER RACING

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — One of the most impressive rallies during the 2022 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season went practically unnoticed by the masses.

Paul Miller Racing, featuring drivers Bryan Sellers and Madison Snow, started the campaign without a race car but by the end of the season had collected two GT Daytona (GTD) wins and the IMSA WeatherTech Sprint Cup championship.

