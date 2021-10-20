AVON PARK — While Jo Ann Serdynski and Tracy Stites do their work to honor Don Serdynski through the Who I Am Foundation, his younger daughter Kelly Ann Serdynski has written a book to remember and honor her dad.
Kelly, who is an early interventionist for a West Virginia school district, said she was only home for a week before having to return to work. "I left Florida angry that there would be no memorial to him (due to COVID-19 restrictions). He was such a great man." she said. Not only did she go home and start working on "Donald Bryan and His Amazing Swift Airplane," but she started a series. She said this book, her third, " is truly a story about my father, with an inspirational message for young people."
"I realized he was going to be in the Library of Congress, and I started to find peace in this," she said.
Not only is the story written by Kelly, but she is also the illustrator.
"All of the artwork is my own, done inside a little art studio in the forest. I got inspired to do my own illustrations when one of my children I work with drew me a picture. It was a circle and a line only on the paper, but when she told the story of what it was, it was a Unicorn having a birthday party for her friends. I realized that children don’t expect perfect, they have the gift of imagination. My books are really whimsical and cute. Don’t expect any graphic arts by a computer. You will see eraser marks, and even mistakes, but they are all my own," she said.
When Don Serdynski got his first Swift, Kelly said she would fly with him to Lakeland and Venice Beach. "I loved to go upside down," she said.
Her dad was a world traveler and, as a member of the Swift Association, he would attend many fly-ins. His favorite place to visit? The Grand Tetons, which is now Kelly's favorite place to visit. "We were fortunate enough this summer to put some of his ashes there."
In fact, the love of The Grand Tetons has led to Kelly volunteering with the Wolf Grizzly Discovery Center in West Yellowstone, where she is a spokesperson and does conferences for their mission. A book by Kelly to be published in spring will be available through the center's gift shop with half of the proceeds going into expanding their grizzly sanctuary.
Kelly's books are all available at barnesandnobles.com. She has also written "Delilah’s Day!," her first book; her second book was "Delilah’s Day at Pappy Newt’s Farm," a true story about visiting a farm in Pennsylvania. It features my cat Delilah, and her special needs sister Jezzy. My latest is Donald Bryan and his Amazing Swifty. It is truly a story about my father, with an inspirational message for young people. All 3 are deeply personal. My book coming in October features Avon Park, Florida. It is very specifically, Lake Lotela. I have so many coming out, that I honestly can’t say a number.
Her most recent book, "Delilah's Day with her Nana and Gan-Gan," published just last week, features Avon Park, specifically Lake Lotela.