Tulsa Massacre Graves

In this image provided by the city of Tulsa, Okla., crews work on an excavation at Oaklawn Cemetery searching for victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre on Oct. 26, 2022, in Tulsa. The latest search for remains of victims of the massacre ended Friday, Nov. 18, with 32 additional caskets discovered and eight sets of remains exhumed, according to the city.

 CITY OF TULSA VIA AP FILE

The latest search for remains of victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre has ended with 32 additional caskets discovered and eight sets of remains exhumed, according to the city.

The excavation and exhumations at Tulsa’s Oaklawn Cemetery that began Oct. 26 ended Friday and the remains were sent to a nearby lab for analysis and DNA collection.

