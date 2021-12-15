Can you “laugh it off”? Dr. Madan Kataria, a family physician in Mumbai, India, determined that intentional laughter helps reduce stress and strengthens the immune system. In a yoga class, there is laughter when learning new postures. We laugh at ourselves as we create inventive interpretations of new postures.
Laughing is directed at leaving judgments at the door, loosening up the mind and body to release stress hormones, reduce pain, lower blood pressure, relieve depression and build a stronger immune system. Creating a positive mood and being able to laugh at ourselves is a tranquilizer for stress. You can choose to laugh any time and any place, especially when situations begin to overwhelm a positive spirit. Laughing is an appropriate distinction from making fun of someone’s painful dilemma; it is a way to change a depressing mood. Intentional smiling also generates a sense of positive energy.
In yoga classes at the YMCA, there is a lot of laughter as we tackle some challenging yoga postures. When learning a new pose, some inventive postures are demonstrated that may not be quite the same as those in the yoga book. But who cares, everyone is challenged to learn!
Yoga is not a l, 2, 3 process, as it takes visualization, concentration and practice on each pose as demonstrated by a yoga instructor. Everyone’s body is in a different stage of growth; thus, the purpose of class is to do the best you can, at whatever stage of flexibility your body is in, as each one grows in a spirit of fun and laughter.
Yoga emphasizes new learning to relieve tension, stress, improve oxygenation of the blood, flexibility, deep breathing and moving. Sometimes people have tucked away their laughter through perpetuated fear, tension and misinformation absorbed from the so-called news or other influences. Practicing a yoga mindset requires thinking and personal evaluation to reinforce childlike qualities of laughter, fun and mental joy. The human life span on Earth is temporary, so laughter improves the present moment. Laughter is a way to heal the wounds of the mind and move forward with positive objectives.
Wherever you throw out the yoga mat, you initiate a new beginning of positive energy. Carry your mat into the adventure of life in a new natural environment within nature . Start by standing in the center of the yoga mat and close the eyes. Raise the edges of the lips and spread them into a wide smile as you gain your balance on Mother Earth. The smile is intentional, initiated from inner positive thoughts expressed on the face. Crack the habit of wearing a frozen expression reflecting problems. If the world should end at this moment, wherever you are, be happy!
When you are awakened and challenged to create a new you, move into a beautiful environment with an aroma of flowers, birds singing and fluffy clouds floating through an azure sky and return to harmony. We begin today’s practice, standing tall in Tadasana in a wilderness area.
Slowly lower the body into a deep crouch with knees spread apart into a “V,” as you fold your hands together in front of the heart chakra(defined by Hindu Yoga as an individual’s center of compassion, empathy, love and forgiveness). Maybe you choose to practice where wild hogs reside behind a fence. This situation will challenge your yoga concentration and test your balance. Can you remain firm in concentration and focus on your yoga pose? Do the enclosed wild hogs appear as a threat? If so, let it go. Life presents many fear factors, but practicing yoga reinforces purposeful dedication to preserve inner harmony. It provides a mental safety barrier from distractions to remain strong in purpose. The mind is the interpreter of situations. A yoga mind, enhanced by practice, can help a human confront fearful, unknown circumstances and strive to maintain harmonious control. The mind learns to create acceptance. Yoga writer, Jon Kabat Zinn (1994) stresses: “Wherever you go, there you are.” Think about it!
Join a yoga class, to revive laughter and Joy. Through yoga, we create beauty in life despite negative influences and situations. Laugh, and discover the healing properties of a smile to yourself and to others. Be a part of yoga!