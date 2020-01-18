A letter to the editor on Jan. 15 pointed out the hypocrisy of the wild-eyed worshippers of assault weapons who coin themselves with the overcooked term, ‘law abiding citizens.’ Such antique NRA terminology is stale considering we’ve become anything but law abiding.
The same rabid zealots who bay at the moon over the evils of abortion and women’s rights don’t seem to give a passing glance at the hundreds of victims of gun violence perpetrated by ‘law abiding citizens.’ Much of this is levied at school children and church goers.
To make matters worse, these same fanatics write to the paper to complain that someone writes to the paper to call this out, referring to it as a ‘bad idea.’ It’s not a bad idea to call out gun violence where it lies — in the heart of a so-called civilized society.
Opinions to the paper or elsewhere need not be stifled because delicate sensitivities are tweaked. The wild-eyed, assault weapon obsessors don’t get to decide for others as to what is a good or bad idea. Maybe less time should be spent glued to Fox News propaganda TV and more time tuned to the reality of American gun violence. We are law abiding until we are not.
Horace Markley
Sebring