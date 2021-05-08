SEBRING — Students from all over Highlands County took part in this year’s annual Law Day poster and essay contest.
Students from three of those schools took the most awards out of the approximate 300 entries: Sun ‘N Lake Elementary School in Sebring had 11, Lakeview Christian School in Lake Placid had five and Avon Park High School had six, claiming all the winning high school spots.
One winner came from Lake Placid E-Learning Lab, and three came from Hill-Gustat Middle School. Other schools that participated included Avon Park Middle School and Lake Placid Middle School.
Teachers served as award presenters this year, as organizers decided to forego the usual gathering at the Board of County Commission chambers with COVID-19 numbers remaining persistent among school-age children. The theme this year was “Advancing the Rule of Law Now.”
“I wasn’t sure how things were going to go,” said Judge Heather Beato, who headed up the poster and essay contest this year. “[It’s a] big passion for us to see to the education of our students.”
Winners received gold medals and a $100 prize for first place, Beato said. Second-place winners received silver medals and $50. Third-place winners received bronze medals and $25.
Beato, who along with fellow members of the Highlands County Bar Association met via Zoom instead of at a luncheon, said winners also received packets containing coupons and other gift certificates from various businesses in the community.
One of the contest winners, Caiden Resendes, was on the call with his teacher, Channing Dettman of Sun ‘N Lake Elementary School.
“Laws are made to keep us safe,” Resendes said.
The poster contest was open to all students. The essay contest took entries from grades two and up.
Poster contestKindergarten/first grade medal winners are:
- First — Abigail Mello of Sun ‘N Lake Elementary, Ms. Saunders’ class.
- Second — Jett Perry of Sun ‘N Lake Elementary, Ms. Saunders’ class.
- Third — Caiden Resendes of Sun ‘N Lake Elementary, Ms. Dettman’s class
Second and third grade medal winners are:
- First — Benjamin Garcia of Lakeview Christian, Ms. Rivero’s class.
- Second — Tyler Berden of Lakeview Christian, Ms. Rivero’s class.
- Third — Olivia VanHyning of Sun ‘N Lake Elementary, Ms. Smith’s class.
Fourth and fifth grade medal winners are:
- First — Delilah Torres of Sun ‘N Lake Elementary, Ms. Bullock’s class.
- Second — Braelynn Hillman of Sun ‘N Lake Elementary, Ms. Bullock’s class.
- Third — Bryden Barker of Sun ‘N Lake Elementary, Ms. Bullock’s class.
Middle school medal winners are:
- First — Jessica Shin of Lake Placid E-Learning Lab, Ms. Gill’s class.
- Second — Jessica Flores of Lakeview of Christian, Ms. Severance’s class.
- Third — Madison Layport of Hill-Gustat Middle, Ms. Abell’s class.
High school medal winners are:
- First — Caitlin Rose of Avon Park High, Ms. Word’s class.
- Second — Marco Marquez of Avon Park High, Ms. Word’s class.
- Third — Autumn Setzer of Avon Park High, Ms. Word’s class.
Essay contestSecond and third grade medal winners are:
- First — Ariana Bhandare of Sun ‘N Lake Elementary, Ms. Vuelens’ class.
- Second — Raquel Beato of Lakeview Christian, Ms. Rivero’s class.
Fourth and fifth grade medal winners are:
- First — David Hermoso of Sun ‘N Lake Elementary, Ms. Freeland’s class.
- Second — Destiny Welsh of Sun ‘N Lake Elementary, Ms. Freeland’s class.
- Third — Skylar Torres of Sun ‘N Lake Elementary, Ms. Naugle’s class.
Middle school winners are:
- First — Nathan Register of Lakeview Christian, Ms. Severance’s class.
- Second — Alyssa Gwaltney of Hill-Gustat Middle, Ms. Snelgrove’s class.
- Third — Zoie Ayala of Hill-Gustat Middle, Mr. Hutchison’s class.
High school medal winners are:
- First — Cameron Bolen of Avon Park High, Ms. Word’s class.
- Second — Briseyda Eugenio Hernandez of Avon Park High, Ms. Word’s class.
- Third — Aaliyah Brown of Avon Park High, Ms. Word’s class.