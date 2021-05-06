SEBRING — Law Day will look a bit different this year to those who celebrate it. It’s gone virtual.
As the Highlands County Board of County Commission approved a proclamation Tuesday recognizing today as Law Day for 2021, April Elaine Rolle, chair of this year’s Highlands County Bar Association Law Day Committee, told commissioners that local attorneys will have an event to hear a speech from Judge Nelly N. Khouzam, chief judge of Florida’s Second District Court of Appeal.
They will also award the local awards to members of the bar. However, the typical luncheon followed by an awards program for all the children who participated in the poster and essay contests would not take place at commission chambers.
Instead, she said, teachers of the students would give out the awards in their classrooms.
“If you remember, we used to have their posters posted all around [this] building,” Rolle said, of the posters missing from the plate-glass windows of the Government Center.
This year’s theme, on which students either drew or wrote their perspectives, is “Advancing the Rule of Law Now,” an encouragement for everyone to fulfill their responsibilities to protect their communities and the democracy
Law Day has its origins in 1958, when President Dwight D. Eisenhower proclaimed Law Day to honor the role of law in the creation of the United States of America. In 1961 Congress issued a joint resolution to declare May 1 as the annual Law Day. This year, Law Day fell on a Saturday and it has locally been hosted on the first Thursday of May.
The rule of law, as professed by the Bar Association for this year’s them, is the concept that law supports justice, freedom and representative government, that voluntary adherence to the rule of law expands, rather than limits, opportunities for freedom.
Bar members also state that the concept of the “Rule of Law” is that no individual or group is so important as to be above obedience to the law and, conversely, no individual or group is so insignificant to be beneath the law’s protection.
In the resolution, the county urges all local residents, school administrators, teachers, students, business and civic leaders, legal professionals and members of the press to support the national day and use this opportunity to preserve and strengthen the Rule of Law.