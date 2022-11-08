SEBRING — The Department of Justice and Florida law enforcement agencies will be watching for voter fraud, voter suppression, and other Election Day crimes.
Not only does Gov. Ron DeSantis have his special Election Day taskforce on the lookout for possible voter fraud, the FBI and the DoJ have warned of increased threats to poll workers and other election officials in Florida and elsewhere.
That being said, public officials have not reported any threats to poll workers or elections officials leading up to today’s vote; voting is expected to go off without a hitch.
Nevertheless, in Highlands County, the Sheriff’s Office will have extra deputies at polling locations, but the presence is not particularly larger than Election Days in the past, a Sheriff’s spokesperson said.
“Just like in past elections, we will have special deputies at every polling site and throughout the day,” the spokesman said. “Patrol deputies will be stopping by polling places to make sure everything is OK. If there is illegal activity of any kind at a precinct, deputies will respond swiftly.”
Though Highlands County Elections Supervisor Karen Healy was in canvassing meetings Friday and could not be reached for comment, she told the Highlands News-Sun in February that her staff is focused on performing well for voters on Election Day. They trained and considered every contingency while preparing for today’s national mid-term elections.
“I’ve worked in it long enough to know what this office is about,” Healy said during an interview in her Commerce Street office after she became Elections Supervisor in 2021. Her predecessor, Penny Ogg, passed away in September 2021. “You won’t find a better group of people, because they believe in our basic freedom to have their vote counted properly. A lot of effort goes into that. I give Penny a lot of credit for doing what she did in this office.”
For Highlands County, Assistant U.S. Attorney Frank Talbot will handle Election Day citizen complaints as part of the Justice Department’s program to investigate voter fraud, suppression, and other crimes.
“Every citizen must be able to vote without interference or discrimination and to have that vote counted in a fair and free election,” Talbot said. “Similarly, election officials and staff must be able to serve without being subject to unlawful threats of violence. The Department of Justice will always work tirelessly to protect the integrity of the election process.”
Talbot can be reached at his office at 904-301-6284 while the polls are open so his office can respond quickly to voting rights, election fraud, or threats or violence, he said Monday.