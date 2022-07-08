SEBRING — A string of armed robberies between Highlands County and Polk County have multiple law enforcement agencies asking the public for information. The robberies began June 30. The criminal activity has moved north into Polk County in the ensuing days.
As of Thursday, there has been a total of six robberies/attempted robberies. At least two robberies took place on the same day. Law enforcement agencies agree the robberies are probably being perpetrated by the same two individuals. The agencies involved are Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, Sebring Police Department, Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Winter Haven Police Department.
In each case, witnesses and surveillance video show what law enforcement believe are two male suspects with handguns dressed in black pants and black hoodies, which were pulled over their heads and black face coverings over their faces. HCSO said the face coverings appear to be gaiters, a mask alternative that became popular during the pandemic.
In Highlands, the first attempted robbery was on June 30 at the Dollar General store in north Avon Park, not seeing an employee at the register, left the store, according to HCSO. Contact was not made with employees and no one was injured.
The next night (July 1), just after 8 p.m., it is believed the same two suspects hit the Food and Tobacco Mart at 1302 Memorial Drive in Avon Park, which fell under HCSO’s jurisdiction. Shortly after, about 9:30 p.m., the suspects then robbed L&M Food Store at 1411 Roseland Ave. in Sebring. Sebring Police Department headed that investigation.
On July 2, HCSO said it is believed the same two armed suspects allegedly robbed the Citgo at 1310 W Allamanda Blvd. in Avon Park just after 10 p.m.
“We are under the assumption these are the same people (suspects),” HCSO officials said.
According to law enforcement, the robbers moved into Polk County. PCSO officials said about the robberies, “We suspect that they could be related.”
PCSO described the black clad suspects as being two males, one being 5 feet, 8 inches and the other as being 6 feet tall. They both had face coverings and were armed as well.
PCSO said the Dollar General at 41491 U.S. 27 N. in Davenport was robbed about 6:49 p.m. Sunday, July 3. The sheriff’s office investigated that robbery.
Winter Haven Police Department was called to another robbery later that same night at Marathon at 1660 Lake Shipp Drive in Winter Haven.
Anyone with information on the robberies and the suspects is asked to call HCSO’s Det. John Garrison at 863-402-7250.
Tipsters can remain anonymous and possibly get a cash reward by calling Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226 8477 or visit the website heartlandcrimestoppers.com.