Law enforcement officers are known for running into danger when others are running from it. That’s exactly what so many did 20 years ago on Sept. 11, 2001 when America was attacked by terrorists.
In doing so, many sacrificed their own lives to rescue others from the burning buildings of the World Trade Towers in New York, the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, and a field in Somerset County, Pennsylvania. In fact, 72 law enforcement officers gave the ultimate sacrifice on 9/11, according to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. Many others have since died because of diseases from World Trade Center health conditions.
Most people over a certain age can remember exactly where they were and what they were doing when news of the first plane hit the north tower at 8:45 a.m. on Sept. 11. Sebring Police Department Officer Christopher Wingate, 34, and Lake Placid Police Detective Sgt. Stuart Troutman are no exceptions. These local first responders shared their memories of 9/11.
As a freshman at Hardee High School, a student who was tardy told the teacher a plane had flown into one of the Twin Towers. Not quite believing, the teacher turned on the television and the class watched as the second plane crashed into the south tower. They would soon know it was not an accident, but America was under attack.
Wingate said he and his fellow students were stunned and trying to process what they were seeing. He wanted to know what was next to come.
“Initially, it was kind of a vulnerable feeling,” he said. “I also felt like I needed to do something as young as I was, you know, you’re young and full of fire.”
That gut feeling would shape his future in ways he couldn’t have known as a teenager. He answered his calling and shortly after graduation he joined the armed forces. His mother was proud and worried at the same time. He would eventually be deployed to the Middle East and spent time there.
“I ended up enlisting in the Marines a few years later and I did my service,” he said. “I was actually a heavy equipment operator. I enlisted in 2009 and I served until 2016. In 2012, I deployed to Afghanistan. I got out and now I’m doing my service as a police officer.”
Wingate said 9/11 was a real eye opener. As a teen he did not realize there were countries that did not like Americans. He also did not realize how bad things were in other parts of the world. He said it was very humbling.
“What I would really like people to remember is, that there will always be bad things in the world. But it’s how we respond to them,” he said. “If we remember that, we can keep each other close. If we fight among ourselves, others will see it, and will want to take advantage of that. So, we really have to remember the day after 9/11, when everyone kind of came together. It was a great day; everyone kind of rallied together.
“A lot of people tend to forget that those people who were in the buildings and on airplanes, they were innocent people, they had nothing to do with it,” he said. “They had families they wanted to go home to. That’s what I would like people to remember, that there were innocent people who are caught in the midst of that.”
Wingate gets much satisfaction from serving others and hopes to have a long career serving and protecting. He has been with Sebring Police Department since January.
“I feel like service is what I’m good at, and it’s what I enjoy,” he said. “I don’t see myself changing careers. I see myself continuing this career up until I retire or they make me retire.”
Stuart Troutman, 50, has been with the Lake Placid Police Department for 11 years and has worked his way up through the ranks to detective sergeant. Troutman was in business at the time of the attacks and was in a conference in Orlando.
“That morning, they interrupted the meeting, and told us about the first plane. We adjourned and went downstairs to a restaurant in the same building that was closed, but hadn’t turned on the television. We saw the second plane hit live on TV.”
It was a nerve-wracking time with a pregnant wife who was due to give birth to their first son in two weeks. Questions arose as the day’s news revealed more on the attack.
“I hadn’t experienced anything like that in my lifetime,” Troutman said. “You don’t know what to think. Are we going to war? What’s the extent of the attack? It was just a terrible feeling.”
With a father and brother who served in the military, Troutman regretted not going into the service.
“I always had a sense to serve and I regret not having served in the military; came close a couple times, but never pulled the trigger and regretted that,” he said. “I always wanted to serve in some capacity.”
He did get a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice in his 20’s that he didn’t use for some time. When business started to decline in 2008 and after a long talk with his wife, he decided to answer the call to serve and attended the police academy. Troutman said he regretted not going into law enforcement earlier but also wondered if he would have been mature enough to handle it when younger.
The main thing Troutman would like people to remember is, despite the horror of the situations and the deaths, the way Americans came together.
“If there was anything good that came out of it, in my opinion, was there was such an outpouring of pride in our country and patriotism. We all pulled together and the flag was celebrated.”
“Never Forget 9/11” is one of the mottos for the day we were attacked and with COVID-19 canceling many ceremonies, there is the very real chance that future generations will forget if it is not taught at schools and by parents. Troutman said if it is not kept in the forefront and taught, history could be repeated. He said we have to “be vigilant.”
Troutman loves being a first responder and serving his community.
“It’s unpredictable. You don’t know from one day, or one hour to the next what will happen,” he said. “You can go from complete boredom to pure adrenaline. I do enjoy that.”