LAKE PLACID — Last year, on Christmas Day, a 12-year-old died on Henscratch Road after losing control of a John Deere Gator and hitting a tree.
This year, law enforcement officers have seen a lot of people riding all-terrain vehicles over the holidays, but not doing so safely.
“It is nothing to see them race down a paved road at a high rate of speed with more than [the] recommended number of passengers aboard,” Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler stated in a social media post on the subject. “I could go on and on with a list of dangerous activities witnessed and reported, but you most likely have already seen it yourself.”
Fansler states that he and his officers have warned and even begged parents to take their children’s safety more seriously, but still see young kids riding ATVs, side-by-side (SxS) vehicles, golf carts, Gators and other vehicles in a reckless manner, on public roadways, often without proper safety equipment.
“More kids die on ATVs than die from bicycle crashes,” said Dr. Charles Jennissen, a pediatrician and safety expert who studies ATV injuries and deaths in children, and whose 13-year-old cousin died on an ATV, along with a neighbor, when they entered a roadway and got hit by a pickup truck.
He recommends ATV riders always wear helmets, never carry passengers, stay off public roads and pick a machine of the correct size and speed for their age and capabilities. He said manufacturers have speed ranges for children ages 6 and up, but warns that the speeds are arbitrary.
“We have no idea whether these are safe speeds for kids to travel,” Jennissen said. “The manufacturers haven’t done any studies with kids and determined the speeds at which they can safely drive.”
Under Florida law, law enforcement officers can use ATVs to patrol beaches or public lands or in certain off-road or search operations. In an email Tuesday to the Highlands News-Sun, Fansler said he and his officers get specialized training to operate such vehicles, and said parents should give their kids the same preparation.
“Flipping keys and hoping all goes well is a horrible approach to introducing young folks to these machines,” Fansler wrote.
Sgt. Kimberly Gunn of the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office North District Substation in Avon Park said they’ve also seen reckless riders.
“We haven’t had any accidents, yet,” Gunn said.
However, riders often evade deputies by driving off into groves where patrol vehicles cannot follow, Gunn said. It elevates the crime from riding a non-registered vehicle on the roadway, a misdemeanor, to fleeing/eluding law enforcement, a third-degree felony, not to mention charges for trespassing in an orange grove.
Under Florida Statute 316.2123, it is illegal for anyone to operate an ATV on public roads or streets, except during the day on an unpaved roadway with a posted speed limit less than 35 mph. That law also states that only a licensed driver or a minor under direct supervision of a licensed driver at that time may ride an ATV.
Under Florida Statute 316.2074 (3), no one under 16 years old shall operate, ride or be otherwise propelled on an all-terrain vehicle unless that person wears eye protection and a safety helmet meeting United States Department of Transportation standards. Violation is a non-criminal traffic infraction.
The vehicles require skill and quick-thinking to ride safely, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) states. Polaris, maker of many popular vehicles, notes in its website that ATVs are narrower and smaller than most off-road vehicles and are more physically demanding to drive, as you must use your body to help control the vehicle.
“You sit on it, not in it,” the Polaris site states.
Unlike the side-by-side or the utility-terrain vehicle, both driven like cars with steering wheels, ATVs also have no roll cages. The AAP warns that ATVs’ high center of gravity, along with off-road tires grip that asphalt and gravel unevenly, make them unsteady and ill-suited for pavement.
Fansler asks in his post if parents are giving any of these warnings to children, “or are you just flipping the keys and allowing them to strap in, and cross your fingers [that] they return home safe?”